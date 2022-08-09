Rodney Matthew Frantzen, 84, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born November 5, 1937, in St. Paul, to John and Lillian (Janilla) Frantzen. He graduated from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and went on to attend Mankato State University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On November 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Maryann Hallander in St. Peter, MN. Rod taught in Le Sueur schools before coming to Red Wing, where he was an elementary school principal for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE # 845 and the RW Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, vacationing in Florida, reading, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.

