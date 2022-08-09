Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dale Wells
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dale Wells, 75, Ellsworth, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 13, in University of Minnesota Hospital from complications with a fall. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls, Wis. Burial will be in Thurston Cemetery near Ellsworth. Memorials are preferred.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Ruthann Nelson
On August 10, 2022, Ruthann Nelson, age 81, of Owatonna, formerly of rural Cannon Falls, passed peacefully with family by her side at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna, Minnesota. She had been struggling with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus dementia and is now free from pain. We take comfort in the faith and hope she placed in Jesus.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Rodney Frantzen
Rodney Matthew Frantzen, 84, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born November 5, 1937, in St. Paul, to John and Lillian (Janilla) Frantzen. He graduated from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and went on to attend Mankato State University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On November 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Maryann Hallander in St. Peter, MN. Rod taught in Le Sueur schools before coming to Red Wing, where he was an elementary school principal for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE # 845 and the RW Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, vacationing in Florida, reading, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Carole Mary Adams
On the evening of August 09, 2022, Carole Mary Adams of Red Wing died at the age of 90. Carole was born to Marie and Harry Lindquist in 1932. She married Dean Charles Adams in 1961. She loved spending time on her hobby farm and was an avid gardener that took pride in all of her flowers and vegetables. Even at the age of 90 she was still known as quite the spitfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County Fair begins
The Goodhue County fairgrounds were crowded with competitors and fair-goers on a very sunny and warm entry-day on Tuesday afternoon. While food vendors and commercial vendors set up, attendees walked through the 4-H building, watched the poultry show and played bingo. On Wednesday, the fair started to pick up. In...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Thursday at the Goodhue County Fair
The weather was absolutely perfect Thursday for the third day of the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Temperatures reached the high 70s/low 80s with plenty of sun and little to no humidity. Thursday was Goodhue County Ag Day and the Goodhue County Board held their regular meeting at the fair...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
PHOTOS: Stunning prairie style house for sale in Red Wing's historic district
The current owners have done an amazing job of updating the home inside and out. The main level has a foyer, living room, den, dining room, butler's pantry and an eat-in kitchen. There are many built-in shelves and cabinets throughout the entire home. Even the closet under the staircase is...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Aces make statement, ready for state as Region 5 champs
With a spot at the state tournament already secured, the Red Wing Aces had one game left to determine who would get the No.1 and 2 seeds from Region 5 in the Class C tournament. The Aces pulled away in the eighth inning for a 9-2 win over the Cannon Falls Bears Friday night at The Ath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Subscribed for decades
So many local complaints about poor coverage of Red Wing happenings. Full coverage of sports and obituaries is very nice and complete. Thanks. A lot of us have subscribed for decades and love and approved of the format. We are not up to par on the digital source. A local...
Comments / 0