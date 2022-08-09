ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

WBTV

Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
WSOC Charlotte

Nonprofit calls on community for help getting food to people in need

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit helping with local food shortages is asking the community to return the support. Loaves & Fishes delivers meals to folks struggling to put food on the table with its ‘Friendship Trays’ program. But the volunteer-driven initiative is now struggling to keep a steady rotation of people willing to give their time, their money and their gas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

From cotton to rum, Mount Holly mill set for 2024 revival

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The oldest remaining cotton mill in Gaston County is getting a new lease on life and returning to its production roots. The Mount Holly Cotton Mill, just a short distance from downtown Mount Holly, will soon be the new home of Muddy River Distillery. The...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Optimist Hall To End Free Parking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher prices are hitting Charlotteans’ wallets from all angles these days. Gas may be coming down, but food, travel, and housing all remain sky high. Free parking is also hard to come by these days, and it may get even harder soon. Starting August 15th,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

StarMed Healthcare Is Offering Monkeypox Testing And Treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To combat the spread of Monkeypox virus, StarMed Healthcare is offering testing and treatment for the infectious disease. Patients can receive testing at StarMed’s two family & urgent care clinics in Charlotte:. FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Avenue. Health officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Children’s Eye Health And Safety Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Pediatrician, Dr. Amra Zuzo, discusses the importance of eye health and safety for children. For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

