WBTV
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
Nonprofit calls on community for help getting food to people in need
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit helping with local food shortages is asking the community to return the support. Loaves & Fishes delivers meals to folks struggling to put food on the table with its ‘Friendship Trays’ program. But the volunteer-driven initiative is now struggling to keep a steady rotation of people willing to give their time, their money and their gas.
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
WBTV
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
WYFF4.com
Greenville-born woman turns 105 with North Carolina family dance party
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — She may be 105 years old, but Gussie Taylor Dennis can still kick up her heels. Dennis celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10 surrounded by family, food and a dance party. Born in South Carolina, Dennis now lives in Huntersville, North Carolina. She says she grew...
WBTV
Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!
CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.
Chase suspect from NC arrested in Cherokee Co.
One person is in custody following a chase from North Carolina into Cherokee County Friday afternoon.
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
gaston.edu
#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina
The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
spectrumlocalnews.com
From cotton to rum, Mount Holly mill set for 2024 revival
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The oldest remaining cotton mill in Gaston County is getting a new lease on life and returning to its production roots. The Mount Holly Cotton Mill, just a short distance from downtown Mount Holly, will soon be the new home of Muddy River Distillery. The...
Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday
GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
wccbcharlotte.com
Optimist Hall To End Free Parking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher prices are hitting Charlotteans’ wallets from all angles these days. Gas may be coming down, but food, travel, and housing all remain sky high. Free parking is also hard to come by these days, and it may get even harder soon. Starting August 15th,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cleveland County Mom Can Buy House With $1 Million Lottery Win
RALEIGH, N.C. — A longtime dream to buy a home for her family can now come true for Kenya Sloan of Shelby thanks to a $1 million lottery prize. “I’ve been wanting to buy a house for like 15 years,” Sloan said. Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager,...
wccbcharlotte.com
StarMed Healthcare Is Offering Monkeypox Testing And Treatment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To combat the spread of Monkeypox virus, StarMed Healthcare is offering testing and treatment for the infectious disease. Patients can receive testing at StarMed’s two family & urgent care clinics in Charlotte:. FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Avenue. Health officials say...
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Children’s Eye Health And Safety Month
CHARLOTTE, NC — August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Pediatrician, Dr. Amra Zuzo, discusses the importance of eye health and safety for children. For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert's ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) — Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
