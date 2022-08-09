A packed week of fun ahead with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Six days of baseball fun are headed to Admiral Fetterman Field as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos take on the Birmingham Barons in a six game series.
Starting off on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Fat Tuesdays presented by Pepsi returns in 2022, offering a ticket on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck and a 90-minute buffet dinner featuring unlimited Pepsi products for just $27. The Fat Tuesday buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, make sure to bring your dog to the field, because The Pet Gala – Bark in the Park is scheduled. Dress your four-legged fashionista in their most luxurious look and get ready to answer, “Who are you wearing, Fido?” as your dog competes for best in show in an in-stadium fashion contest. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.
Mullet Thursdays is scheduled for Aug. 11, starting at 6:35 p.m., and on Friday, there will be a Backpack Giveaway. The first 1,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Blue Wahoos backpack.
Saturday, Aug. 13, is Firework Saturday , where there will be a post-game fireworks spectacular over Pensacola Bay. Another highlight for the Saturday game will be DIY Jersey Night, where every player on the Wahoos will take the field in a different jersey designed by a different fan.
The last game against the Barons is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m., and will be Military Family Sunday . Each Sunday, the Wahoos will honor members of local military. Active and retired military members receive a discount at the box office each Sunday and families can enjoy post-game kids running the bases and family toss in the outfield, thanks to WKRG News 5.
For more information on tickets, click here .
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0