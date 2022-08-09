ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
MILFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
nbcboston.com

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

