Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 29, on Motor Vehicle Charges & Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges and outstanding warrants yesterday morning, August 10. Police arrested on Concord Street at 8:13 a.m. Gustavo Nogueira, 29, of 18 Centennial Place of Framingham. He was charged on two outstanding warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,...
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
WCVB
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
Brian Green of Saugus arrested in connection with fatal Everett shooting at estranged wife’s apartment
Three weeks after Jarmahl Sutson was fatally shot in a Central Avenue apartment in Everett, a suspect is in custody. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arrested in Reading on Aug. 10 without incident, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police allege Green went to...
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Man With Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after he asked a woman for money and assaulted her in downtown Framingham last night, August 9. Police arrested at 10:11 p.m. Ezekiel Ashley, 56, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and...
nbcboston.com
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake
SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
whdh.com
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
Framingham Police Arrest Southborough Man Following Assault with Broomstick
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to an apartment complex on Route 9 Monday night, August 8, for an assault. “This was a neighbor dispute,” said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. At 8:07 p.m. at 1630 Worcester Road, Police arrested Magno Furtado, 31 of 6 Main Street of...
