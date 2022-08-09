To infinity and beyond it ... to streaming. If you missed Pixar’s Lightyear in theaters, you have a second chance. As of today, the movie is now available on Disney+. The film stars Chris Evans — not Tim Allen, who was definitely very chill about the whole not being Buzz Lightyear thing — as the “real” Buzz, or at least the voice of the character in Lightyear, which was presented as the old movie that Andy from the Toy Story franchise saw as a kid and fell in love with, prompting him to want that Buzz action figure we saw in those movies.

