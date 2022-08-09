Read full article on original website
Related
‘Blonde’ Trailer: Marilyn Monroe Gets an NC-17-Rated Biopic
The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie. It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.
Marvel Confirms Namor Will Appear in ‘Black Panther 2’
One of the biggest rumors — or worst-kept secrets — for months in the world of Marvel is that actor Tenoch Huerta, who has been cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wasn’t just playing some random character. Rumor had it that he was playing one of the oldest and most important Marvel superheroes of them all: Namor, the Sub-Mariner.
Leslie Grace Responds To ‘Batgirl’ Cancelation
Leslie Grace knows better than anyone else that the loss of Batgirl is a bit of a downer. She took to Instagram recently to release a statement about the sudden cancelation of the film. For those who don't know, the $90 million dollar movie won’t be seeing a release, either...
Marvel Fans React to ‘Avengers 5’ and ‘6’ Announcement
When Stan Lee was “The Man” at Marvel, his catchphrase was “Excelsior!”. I think Kevin Feige’s should be “Go big or go home.”. You knew that Marvel was going to have to do something absurdly huge to try to top the already-pretty-absurdly-epic Avengers: Endgame. And at Comic-Con, they announced their plan. They’re not making one new Avengers movie, they’re making two. They will appear in Phase Six of the MCU; Secret Wars will be the conclusion of that phase, which is part of what Marvel is now officially calling “The Multiverse Saga.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Shelving ‘The Flash’ Completely Not ‘Off the Table’
The fate of The Flash apparently rests in Ezra Miller’s hands. The controversial star continues to generate one negative headline after another; a few days ago, they were charged with felony burglary in Vermont. Warner Bros. has consistently maintained that the movie will come out, despite Miller’s repeated run-ins with the law. But so far, Miller’s problems have not improved, and the movie is still almost a year away. That leaves a lot of uncertainty about what happens next.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is Phase 4’s Epilogue
It's easy to assume that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special would just be a fun little spin-off, but James Gunn claims that the whole thing is canon. Once Kevin Feige finally released the schedule for the next two Marvel Phases, fans got to work picking apart the lineup. The Holiday Special was mostly ignored by fans, who thought it would just be a silly little one-off. It was thrown to the side in favor of projects such as Daredevil, Blade, or Avengers: Secret Wars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Headed to Paramount+
Everybody Still Hates Chris will appear on both Paramount+ and Comedy Central. This animated reboot of the popular sitcom has been in the works for a good while now. The show was initially announced back in March of 2021. Chris Rock will join the show to narrate and executive produce, while Sanjay Shah will write and executive produce the series. The series follows a young Chris Rock growing up in Brooklyn, dealing with issues like race, poverty, and universal coming-of-age woes.
Everything Marvel Announced At Comic-Con 2022
Marvel’s first visit to Comic-Con in three years was a very eventful one. At their big Hall H panel on Saturday night and throughout the four-day festival of all things nerdy, geeky, dweeby, comic-y, and book-y, they unveiled an ambitious batch of new projects for their theatrical slate along with some new projects they will release on streaming through Disney+.
In 2014, Jordan Peele Tweeted About a Dream. In 2022, He Turned It Into ‘Nope’
The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. The main story in Jordan Peele’s Nope is about a mysterious UFO terrorizing a horse ranch in Southern California. But that plot is informed by several flashbacks to the late 1990s, and a sitcom called Gordy’s Home! that takes its cues from television shows of that era like Full House and ALF. The show is about a suburban family in Florida who lives with a monkey.
‘Lightyear’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+
To infinity and beyond it ... to streaming. If you missed Pixar’s Lightyear in theaters, you have a second chance. As of today, the movie is now available on Disney+. The film stars Chris Evans — not Tim Allen, who was definitely very chill about the whole not being Buzz Lightyear thing — as the “real” Buzz, or at least the voice of the character in Lightyear, which was presented as the old movie that Andy from the Toy Story franchise saw as a kid and fell in love with, prompting him to want that Buzz action figure we saw in those movies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’
Just last week, Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post that Ben Affleck’s Batman would make an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The news came as a surprise, particularly because Affleck had publicly stated he was done with “IP movies” and because it seemed like two different men had already replaced him as Batman: Robert Pattinson, who starred in this spring’s The Batman, and Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in the late 1980s and early 1990s and is scheduled to return in the upcoming movie of The Flash.
One ‘Doctor Strange’ Reshoot Drastically Changed the Film’s Plot
There were lots of stories about major reshoots during the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the movie, recently revealed a specific change that were made to Doctor Strange shortly before the release of the most recent entry in the series, that actually made a huge difference to the film’s overall story.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Debunk Rumor That Past Seasons Have Been Edited
In the past few weeks, there’s been a persistent rumor that the creators of Stranger Things are quietly editing past seasons of the show for a variety of reasons. It seems to have started with the Duffer brothers giving an interview about the show’s fourth season, where they acknowledged a minor continuity gaffe: Episode 2 was set on March 22, which an earlier season established as Will’s birthday. And yet no one on the episode acknowledge that fact. (Happy birthday Will, by the way.)
All of Marvel’s New Movies and Shows, Explained
Marvel announced a massive amount movies and shows at Comic-Con last weekend. It’s a lot to digest. Two new Avengers movies? Three more phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A whole saga of Multiverse movies? A new Daredevil series? An official release date for Fantastic Four and Blade? It’s a lot.
Worries Grow That More DC Movies Will Be Canceled
The reported cancelation of HBO Max’s Batgirl movie after it had already been planned, written, shot, and largely edited — supposedly it had already been test-screened — has sent shockwaves through the film industry. The reported budget on the movie was $75 million, with $15 million more spent on top of that after costs rose due to Covid. And Warner Bros. new leadership is just putting the title on the shelf.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Comment on Movie’s Cancelation: ‘We Are Shocked’
If you had any hope that this news about DC’s Batgirl movie being canceled late into production and never getting released on HBO Max wasn’t legit, it looks like it’s time to accept reality. The film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, posted a statement about the news on Instagram, and it doesn’t mince words or offer a ton of hope.
The Russos Are Not Directing the Next ‘Avengers’
As recently as 10 days ago, when asked about directing a movie for Marvel based on the comic series Secret Wars, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo certainly made it sound like an intriguing possibility. “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids,...
‘The Gray Man’ Will Get a Sequel and Spinoff
Whatever they call it, Netflix announced today that their newly-released blockbuster The Gray Man, which premiered on the streaming service just last weekend, is doing well enough to get a sequel film and a spinoff. (In all seriousness, the whole franchise is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney with titles like On Target, Ballistic, Dead Eye, Back Blast, Gunmetal Gray, and Sierra Six — so the sequel will definitely not be called The Grayer Man.)
ScreenCrush
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0