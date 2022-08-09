Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Woman hit and killed by suspected DUI driver in southeast valley
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning that left a woman dead.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
KTNV
Semi-truck crashes through guard rail near Russell Road and US 95 southbound, lands near apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash leads to lane closures and delays at the corner of Russell Road and the US 95 southbound on-ramp. KTNV's reporter Jeremy Chen was at the scene. He said the truck most likely crashed through the guard rail and stopped near an apartment complex.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A man darting through stopped traffic on West Flamingo Road in the southwest valley early Friday was critically injured when he was hit by a car, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
Las Vegas man accused of DUI hits pedestrian, crashes into 3 other cars after Tinder date: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars. Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning. According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit, that involved a shooting. The chase started near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast and ended at Charleston and Decatur. LVMPD Captain Carlos Hank said police were following up on...
news3lv.com
Troopers offer advice for drivers after road rage shooting on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is in custody after a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Marcus Herbert was arrested after he allegedly shot at another car, hitting its wheel and disabling it, while on I-15 near Starr Avenue. The victim was able...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving DUI in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to police, a Nissan Versa was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard north of the intersection with Resorts World when a BMW […]
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
A two-vehicle crash was reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on early Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. According to the evidence found by the surveillance video and witnesses at the scene, a 2019 Nissan Versa halted, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the intersection with Resorts World.
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating road rage shooting
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident wherein one driver shot at another. The incident occurred on 1-15 and Starr Avenue.
Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
Comments / 0