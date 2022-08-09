ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorer's Tent: Golf league and tournament results around Polk County

By Staff Report
The Ledger
 4 days ago

LEAGUE RESULTS

Results from golf league play around Polk County through Aug. 8 with format, date, event and winners by flight or class in alphabetical order.

Cleveland Heights Men's Wednesday, Aug. 3: Green Flight - Marlin Hamil plus 4, Rick Smith plus 2, Tim Colpean and Pete Demerski tied at minus 1; Yellow - Ted Thrasher plus 2, Woody Blades plus 1, Ron Berry even. Closest to pin: Green - Rick Smith; Yellow - Frank Shinn.

Cleveland Heights Tuesday Men's, Draw and Quota Points, Aug. 2: Clark DeGroat/Charlie Wilson/Marc Paterson plus 2, Ron Moisuk/Greg Spooner/Dick Gebo and Wayne Cross/Jim Richardson/Ron Berry tied at even, Walt Wilson/Paul Pelchat/Chuck Smith and Jim Wallick/Andre Jordan/Bob Mehocic tied at minus 1. Closest to pin: No. B4 - Joe Albright; No. B6 - Pete Selmon; No. C8 - Hobie Strain. Best Over Quota: A - Walt Wilson plus 4; B - Jim Wallick plus 3; C - Ron Moisuk plus 2.

Hamptons Friday Snowball League, Stableford, Aug. 5: Front plus 7 - Dick O'Hora; Back plus 5 - Jeff Snowball; Overall plus 7 - Bill Spivey. Closest to pin: Front No. 3 - Ron Davis; No. 6 - Paul Egan; Back No. 11 - Jim Carter; No. 17 - Billy Stalilonis. Best Score: Jim Carter 60.

Hamptons Monday Snowball League, Stableford, Aug. 1: Front plus 4 - Dick O'Hora; Back plus 7 - Dick Hunnicutt; Overall plus 4 - Gary Stewart and Dick Hunnicutt tied. Closest to pin: Front No. 5 - Jeff Snowball; No. 7 - Rob Brooks; Back No. 13 - Greg Stephens; No. 15 - Billy Stalilonis. Best Score: Gary Stewart 63.

Hamptons Tuesday Men's, Net Stroke Play, Aug. 2: A Flight - Gary Stewart 53; B - Bill Colclaser 57. Closest to pin: Front No. 5 and 7 - Gary Stewart; Back No. 13 - Bill Colclaser; No. 17 - Gary Stewart.

Hamptons Wednesday Stableford, Aug. 3: Front plus 3 - Earl Kotsonis/Bill Burton/Jim Carter; Back plus 7 and Overall plus 8 - Paul Egan/Tom Vennard/Dick O'Hora. Best Score: Jim Carter 60.

Lake Ashton Ladies 18-Holers, Best Net A/C Plus Best Net B/D, Aug. 2: Bev Hines/Janice Kipp/Lynne Abbott/Linda Franzese 131, Mafie Walker/Patti Adame/Shearly Simpson/Carole Ferrieri 134, Colleen Lynch/Jackie Tressler/Pam Pagel/Pat Hodges and Terese Utting/Nancy Testa/Char Walter/Dori Krogman tied at 138.

Lake Ashton Ladies Niners, Five Clubs, Individual Low Gross/Net, Aug. 2: First Flight Gross - Carolyn Alvaro 48, Net - Liz Meigel 31, Sandy Papineau 36; Second Gross - Karen Ferrande 49, Net - Diane Struble 33, Dot Bothwell 37; Third Gross - Carole Erickson 56, Net - Anita Piasecki 38, Maureen Ziegler 40; Fourth Gross/Net - Mary Lopez and Renee Schupp tied at 57/37, Net - Marti Schmidt 40. Closest to pin: No. 13 East - Mary Lopez.

Lake Bess Friday Men's Scramble, Random Team Draw, Aug. 5: Bob Bridges/Lyle Thomas/Steve Tucker minus 7. Closest to pin: No. 7 - Paul Sherman.

Lakeland Elks Lodge 1291 Monday League, Sandpiper, Aug. 8: A Flight - Max Muench plus 8, Ed Pries plus 1 on a match of cards over Ed Carley; B - Mark Dillon plus 5, Bob Fuschetti plus 3, Bill Soldrich plus 1. Closest to pin: No. 6 (50/50) and No. 14 - Max Muench; No. 15 - Scott Johnson.

Lakeland Men's Senior, Huntington Hills, Aug. 8: Flight A - Dennis Johnston plus 3, Dean Fleming plus 2, Glenn Harrison plus 1 on a match of cards over Blake Tyler; B - Joe Stevens plus 5, Al Hughes plus 3 on a match of cards over Henry Bishop. Closest to pin: No. 4 - Glenn Harrison; No. 6 and No. 14 - Bob Box; No. 11 - Pete Casella. Low Gross: Glenn Harrison 75.

Schalamar Creek Men's, 3-2-3 on 5-4-3, Aug. 1: Mike Tinch/Gene Novak/Joe McElhenny/Jim Shover 161, Bill Olson/John Covic/Terry Phalen/Dick Rae (blind draw) 163.

TOURNAMENTS & LEAGUES

BARTOW INDIVIDUAL POINTS, Wednesdays, nine holes, make up your own foursome, $17 ($12 green fee and cart), pays all plus scores, night specials in the lounge. Call 863-533-9183.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS MEN’S, tee times available 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday through Monday and Friday, groups or individuals welcome, quota points with skins optional, eight to 10 groups now play. Call Paul Boeh at 863-738-4129.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS TUESDAY WOMEN’S, every Tuesday, tee times start at 8:30 a.m. Call Shirley Kalck at 863-853-9566.

HAMPTONS TUESDAY MEN'S LEAGUE, accepting new players. Call 844-882-8157 for more information.

HUNTINGTON HILLS TWO-ASIDE, Saturdays, 18-Hole Points Quota. Check in by 8:15 a.m. Contact Terri White at 863-5594082 or eagle-2par@aol.com.

HUNTINGTON HILLS WHY WORRY WEDNESDAYS, Nine-Hole Quota Points, 5:15 p.m. shotgun start. Contact Terri White at 863-559-4082 or eagle-2par@aol.com.

LAKELAND MEN’S SENIOR GOLF, 7:30 a.m. shotgun starts, Mondays, play against golfers within your handicap. Call Dave Brown at 419-656-5747.

LPGA AMATEUR GOLF ASSOCIATION is looking for women to play in weekly Wednesday league and every other Saturday at various courses in the Winter Haven/Lakeland/Orlando and other areas. For more information, email Kathy Mannahan at pjacobs21@tampabay.rr.com.

OAKWOOD MEN'S, 6:30 a.m. sign in. Points, skins and five closest to pins. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Charlie Walden at ctw55@yahoo.com.

POLO PARK MEN’S TUESDAY SCRAMBLE, 7:30 a.m. sign in. Random team draw. 18-Hole. For more information, call Polo Park Pro Shop at 863-424-3341.

POLO PARK MEN’S SATURDAY SCRAMBLE, 7:30 a.m. sign in. Random team draw. 18-Hole. For more information, call Polo Park Pro Shop at 863-424-3341.

E-mail results of local golf tournaments, aces and upcoming tournaments to mquinn@theledger.com. Include complete scores and league names. Deadline is Monday at 5 p.m.

The Ledger

