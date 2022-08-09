MAPLE — School is still several weeks away, but Northwestern has been practicing for two weeks, with its 2022 season kicking off Friday, Aug. 19. The Tigers tore through the regular season undefeated and lost to Ellsworth in the state quarterfinal — the third straight time they’ve ended their season just three wins shy of a state championship. There were no playoffs in 2020, but in 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Tigers fell to the state runner-up in each season.

