Daily Telegram
Muriel Jean Stewart
Muriel passed away peacefully at the Villa Marina in Superior on August 1, 2022. She loved her family, dogs, cats and flying. Muriel is survived by her children Mike (Lesia), Greg (Jeanne), Sandy (Ron) and Becky; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eunie and nephew Steve (Carrie) and was predeceased by husband Maurice Varland and son Terry Varland. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Douglas County Humane Society in Superior. She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Daily Telegram
Groovy!
Ken and Becky Kurtz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Superior. Friends and family are invited to attend the party on September 3 at 5 pm. It will be held at The Board Room, 617 Tower Avenue, hosted by the couple’s children, Dennis (Ashlee) Kurtz and Jenika Kurtz.
Daily Telegram
Photos and video: Dogs shine at Operation K-9
Superior — K-9 teams from five area departments took part in the Operation K-9 event organized by the nonprofit Amsoil Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation on Thursday at the Ole Haugsrud Field on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. Teams from St. Louis County and Douglas County sheriff's departments and...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting
Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022
Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: Waino Pioneer Chapel rummage sale, Gordon Fire Tower open climbing day and more
Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers’ Market runs 9 a.m. to noon on Marina Drive near the S.S. Meteor. Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring a large rummage sale at the Brule Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted on Aug. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please, no clothing or electronics. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the preservation of the historic chapel located 6 miles north of Brule on Tuura Road.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 12
Standings: Lisdahl/L. Larson, 66.5; Korich/Matheson, 64.5; Sislo/Carlson, 62.5; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 62.5; Braman/Braman, 62.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 60.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 58; McIvor/West, 58; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K. Nelson, 56; McLean/Darker, 54.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 53; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 53; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 52; Kangas/Hensen, 47; Hickock/Craig, 43.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 26. Low men's scores: M. Pendelton, 37;...
Daily Telegram
School supplies sought to Stuff the Bus
SUPERIOR — The Head of the Lakes United Way is seeking community help to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for students in the Superior School District. “Education is one of our three impact focus areas at Head of the Lakes United Way. Stuff the Bus helps students every year in our local communities by providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said organization President Matt Hunter in a news release.
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Madden, Clanton exchange wins at XR Superior Showcase
SUPERIOR — Chris Madden of Gray Court, South Carolina, held off Shane Clanton and Brandon Overton to win the main event on Day 2 of the XR Superior Showcase Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Gondik Law Speedway. Madden started Tuesday’s 40-lap XR Dirt Super Late Model feature on the outside...
Daily Telegram
Coast Guard seeks information on lighthouse vandalism
SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Point lighthouse was vandalized and its light extinguished Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vandalism not only damaged a landmark, but also put mariners, who depend on the lighthouse for safe navigation, in danger. The privately-owned 70-foot-tall structure houses the Superior entry’s south light.
Daily Telegram
Allouez Bay habitat project undergoes revision
SUPERIOR — A plan to restore marsh bird habitat in Allouez Bay is moving ahead without plans to use herbicides to address invasive cattails. Instead, the plan calls for using mechanical methods to control the invasive plant in the bay. David Grandmaison of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Daily Telegram
Residents sound off on Hammond Avenue reconstruction plan
SUPERIOR — A final round of public comment on the Hammond Avenue reconstruction project is underway through Aug. 31. The portion of Hammond Avenue from Belknap Street to North 21st Street is slated for reconstruction beginning in 2023. An open house Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Superior Public Library drew...
Daily Telegram
Minnesota, Wisconsin officials seek federal funds to replace Blatnik Bridge
SUPERIOR — Minnesota and Wisconsin governors are teaming up to seek funding for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the joint effort by the states' departments of transportation to seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior.
Daily Telegram
Boardwalk column: Unofficial election results available online
SUPERIOR — Unofficial election results from the Tuesday, Aug. 9 partisan primary are available to review on the Douglas County website ; election results are not certified until canvassed. The Oliver Bridge will be closed for inspection from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug....
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Northwestern looks to sustain momentum
MAPLE — School is still several weeks away, but Northwestern has been practicing for two weeks, with its 2022 season kicking off Friday, Aug. 19. The Tigers tore through the regular season undefeated and lost to Ellsworth in the state quarterfinal — the third straight time they’ve ended their season just three wins shy of a state championship. There were no playoffs in 2020, but in 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Tigers fell to the state runner-up in each season.
