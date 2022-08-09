ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MASON: As my age creeps up and temperatures rise I'm starting to feel the heat

By Rob Mason
 4 days ago
Running in these hotter temperatures is a challenge for someone of my age.

I’m well aware of climate change and pretty much convinced we’re on a bad course. I’ve been reading David Attenborough’s book, A Life on Our Planet. It covers all of the effects we’re having on our planet. Carbon emissions is high on the list.

Last Thursday, there was an impromptu pub run at Swan Brewing. The temperature in my car said it was 97. I immediately decided I would do 2 miles instead of the usual 3.3 I do on Tuesday. It was a good decision. I felt the heat in the first mile and toiled through the second.

Returning to Swan, I sat and sweated for quite a while. I can reflect back to the days I could run a 10-miler at a seven-minute-pace and I was fine. Age takes a cruel toll.

But my wife, Linda, reminds me how lucky I am to still be running at all. I think of all the friends I’ve seen drop away from running. Some because they couldn’t run as fast as they used to. Others because of injury.

One friend who continues is Will Strouse. When he finished his run at Swan, he was red in the face and seemed a bit disoriented for a while.

He and I have competed back and forth over the decades. There’s no doubt he’s running better than me now.

I think he was feeling the effects of the heat last Thursday like I was. But he ran a mile- and-a-half further.

It’s strange how I fare locally and how I do in Clermont. At the Red, White, and Brew 5K at Fleet Feet on July 4, I was lucky to place third. But the first of the four-race series in Clermont, I was first with a 35-minute time. Second was 16 minutes behind me.

Since you need to do all four races to qualify in the series, all I have to do is finish the last three races to win the series in my 75-to-79 age group.

I haven’t lost my addiction to running, but I don’t see much hope for the heat to decrease, given our level of carbon emissions.

Attenborourgh’s book doesn’t paint a very pretty future for our planet. If the carbon emissions aren’t reduced, the acidity in the oceans will reach a tipping point.

As runners, we face the resultant heat. But we are also contributing to the cause of it in the cars we drive and the factory emissions that continue to contribute to the melting of the polar ice. Our kids will pay the price for our short-sightedness.

veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
