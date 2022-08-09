ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Four Cubs make all-HOIC in softball: Peyton Hanson, Samantha Herridge make second team

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 4 days ago
Four members of the Nevada softball team were given all-Heart of Iowa Conference recognition by the conference coaches in 2022.

Cub catcher Peyton Hanson and pitcher/first baseman Samantha Herridge both landed on the all-HOIC second team. Third baseman Briar Crain and pitcher Makayla Spaid were both named honorable mention.

Hanson hit .419 with six doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs in conference play. She also threw out one base runner on defense.

Herridge went 2-3 with a 6.42 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 26 walks in 48 innings at pitcher and she only had one error in 27 chances defensively against HOIC competition. At the plate she posted a .432 average with five doubles, four triples and nine home runs.

Crain only made one error in 41 chances as an elite fielder in the infield. She hit .209 and finished with nine runs, three steals and five RBIs.

Spaid hit .323 with four doubles and eight RBIs against HOIC teams. She posted a 6.19 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings on the mound.

The all-HOIC first-team selections were Saydel's Dakota Lake, Rylee Carney and Ryley Pecina, Roland-Story's Reagan Faber, Macy Friest, Mikayla Geise and Ally Ringsby, Prairie City-Monroe's Riley Johannes, Lark Drake and Belle Hudnut, Greene County's Emma Hoyle, South Hamilton's Mackenzy Grady and Perry's Lydia Olejniczak.

The rest of the all-HOIC second team consisted of Perry's Maci Tunink, Macy Kilmer and Karagyn Whelchel, Saydel's Caydance Sharp, PCM's Rylee Parsons, Addison Steenhoek and Sidney Shaver, West Marshall's Josi Zahnd, South Hamilton's Anna Lammers and Greene County's Olivia Shannon.

Final HOIC standings

Saydel 12-2

Roland-Story 10-4

PCM 9-5

Perry 7-7

Greene County 5-9

South Hamilton 5-9

West Marshall 5-9

Nevada 3-11

KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
B100

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
