Cincinnati, OH

Kroger Wellness Festival happening in September, will bring Carrie Underwood to Cincinnati

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Kroger Wellness Festival is coming to Cincinnati in September, and this year's event will feature a special guest appearance by Carrie Underwood.

The free, two-day festival from Kroger will run Sept. 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks. It will celebrate a holistic approach to healthy living through six core pillars of transformation: balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

Wellness festival attendees can participate in celebrity fitness challenges, live cooking demos, a family fun zone and product sampling. Industry experts focused on physical, mental and emotional well-being will also be present.

Here's where Carrie Underwood will come in: not as a singer, but instead presenting a special workout Sept. 24 with her trainer Eve Overland and a mind over matter session with Love Squad founder Ally Love.

Two free concerts will also headline the festival. Eli Young Band will play Sept. 23, and Fitz and the Tantrums will play Sept. 24.

Special guest appearances also include Olympic Gold medalist Dominique Dawes, Bravo "Top Chef" celebrity and restaurateur chef Brian Malarkey and body builder and trainer Allison Warrell, among others.

City
Cincinnati, OH
