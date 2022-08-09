ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Eugenie shares photo of royal cousins for a special occasion

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pJsi_0hAZrupy00

Princess Eugenie wished her “big sissy” Princess Beatrice a happy birthday on Monday! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ’s youngest daughter marked her sibling’s special day with a post on her personal Instagram account.

RELATED:

Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson joins family at Festival of British Eventing: See the adorable photos


“Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much 🥳🥳🥳🎉😘🎂🎁🎈🎊,” Eugenie, 32, captioned four photos of Beatrice, including a selfie featuring their cousin Zara Tindall .

The snapshot of three of Queen Elizabeth ’s granddaughters appears to have been taken the day of Trooping the Colour 2022. Eugenie wore a Self-Portrait dress that day to watch the flypast , while Zara was pictured wearing a red Beulah London dress on June 2.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall previously revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby , that there was a cousins’ lunch the day of Trooping the Colour . When asked what the most special Platinum Jubilee moments were, he shared, “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”


Eugenie’s birthday tribute to Beatrice also included a photo from day two of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The sisters were pictured smiling at each other dressed in their outfits from the Service of Thanksgiving.

Eugenie wasn’t the only family member who celebrated Beatrice’s 34th birthday on Aug. 8. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi called Beatrice “the world’s best wife” in a sweet tribute on his Instagram . Alongside a photo of Beatrice smiling, he wrote, “You are the world’s best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling. ❤️ 8.”

Comments / 8

Related
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This

The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
PopSugar

Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots

As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Princess Beatrice#Beulah London#British Royal Family#Uk#Linus Company Meta
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
tatler.com

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child

There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
Page Six

Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress

When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy