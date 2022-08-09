Princess Eugenie shares photo of royal cousins for a special occasion

Princess Eugenie wished her “big sissy” Princess Beatrice a happy birthday on Monday! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ’s youngest daughter marked her sibling’s special day with a post on her personal Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much 🥳🥳🥳🎉😘🎂🎁🎈🎊,” Eugenie, 32, captioned four photos of Beatrice, including a selfie featuring their cousin Zara Tindall .

The snapshot of three of Queen Elizabeth ’s granddaughters appears to have been taken the day of Trooping the Colour 2022. Eugenie wore a Self-Portrait dress that day to watch the flypast , while Zara was pictured wearing a red Beulah London dress on June 2.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall previously revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby , that there was a cousins’ lunch the day of Trooping the Colour . When asked what the most special Platinum Jubilee moments were, he shared, “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”

Eugenie’s birthday tribute to Beatrice also included a photo from day two of the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The sisters were pictured smiling at each other dressed in their outfits from the Service of Thanksgiving.

Eugenie wasn’t the only family member who celebrated Beatrice’s 34th birthday on Aug. 8. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi called Beatrice “the world’s best wife” in a sweet tribute on his Instagram . Alongside a photo of Beatrice smiling, he wrote, “You are the world’s best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling. ❤️ 8.”