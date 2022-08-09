ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

D205 votes students no longer required to wear their IDs; vaccinations deadline extended

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — District 205’s Board of Education decided in a 4-3 vote Monday night that students in grades 5 to 12 are no longer required to wear an ID around their neck at all times.

Board members Courtney Rodriguez, Pamella Bess-Tabb, Tianna Cervantez and Tera Boettcher voted against requiring students to wear an ID on a lanyard around their neck at all times. Rod Scherpe, Maury Lyon and Rodney Phelps voted in favor of requiring students to wear an ID on a lanyard around their neck at all times.

The board then decided in another 4-3 vote to confirm the new language of the district’s code of conduct regarding student IDs: students do not need to wear an ID around their neck at all times, but students must still carry their ID on their person at all times.

Board members Courtney Rodriguez, Pamella Bess-Tabb, Tianna Cervantez and Tera Boettcher voted in favor of requiring students to carry their IDs without having to display them on lanyards at all times. Rod Scherpe, Maury Lyon and Rodney Phelps voted against requiring students to carry their IDs without having to display them on lanyards at all times.

The two votes were delivered after lengthy discussion between the board members and as a third reading after the board arrived at a tie-vote on the matter during a previous July 12 meeting.

Scherpe argued he was in favor of requiring students to display their IDs for student safety, as the Galesburg High School building has 22 different entrances and the rule “rapidly identifies” people who do not belong inside in the building.

“I personally see wearing the lanyards as a minor inconvenience for potential increased security,” Scherpe said. “Whether or not there is scientific research that it 100% does anything or not, I don't believe that's ever been studied, but I don't want us to be a case study of why it is a necessity.”

Scherpe also said he was in favor of requiring students to display their IDs because District 205’s Superintendent John Asplund, Galesburg High School’s principal Tom Hawkins and the district’s Director of Security Robert Schwartz all did not support changing the policy.

Asplund said he recommended keeping the policy for the sake of “consistency” because when the district decided to bring 7th and 8th grade students into the high school building, the community voiced they wanted a way for the younger students to be segregated from the upper grades.

Phelps pointed out that there will be over 1,800 students in the renovated 7-12 grade high school building this upcoming school year.

Cervantez argued that students should not be required to wear an ID around their neck because the mandate is not applied evenly to students and that requiring students to display their ID would not stop a school shooter.

Cervantez also argued that a decision to require IDs to be worn would be a decision not to trust the recommendation made by a committee of board members, school staff and parents that were tasked with reviewing the district’s code of conduct.

“We have unequal discipline in our school buildings. There are certain demographics of students who are paid more attention to than others,” Cervantez said. “We are being asked to disregard three board members, double-digit hours by administrators, staff and parent participation because we want to give, and I will call it, the illusion of safety.”

Boettcher said she did not believe that requiring students to wear their IDs is the right answer to ensuring student safety and agreed with Cervantez that the policy feeds discrimination.

“It's just that, if you have four or five kids walking down the hallway and four of them won't have it, but the ones that get called and brought to the attention are the students of color,” Boettcher said.

Bess-Tabb asked for the evidence that requiring students to display their IDs increases their safety and argued that without that evidence, there was no reason to believe the policy would make the school environment better for children.

“Do we have evidence that this provides security? Does it stop something bad from happening? Can you honestly answer that, whether it's in their pocket or around their neck?” Bess-Tabb asked. “If we cannot give a definitive, absolutely 100%, then we are up here talking about nothing.”

Before the vote was delivered in Rodriguez, Bess-Tabb, Cervantez and Boettcher’s favor, Asplund affirmed that the district’s administration “will support 100%” the board’s decision.

Change to vaccinations

The school board unanimously voted to modify its policy regarding when students are excluded from school if they have not gotten their routine vaccinations.

Asplund said that students are typically excluded from school if they are not fully vaccinated on the first day of school, but the district has received feedback from many parents who are having difficulty getting appointments with doctors to obtain vaccinations.

The modification the board passed, which will last one year, allows students who have not received their routing vaccinations to attend school up until Oct. 15. But if a student has not received their routine vaccinated by Oct. 15., they must be excluded from school in accordance with state law.

Comments / 0

