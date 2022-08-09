Annual GRU Golf Tournament benefits Williams Elementary School

Local and regional golfers are gearing up for Gainesville Regional Utilities' 22nd annual GRU Golf Tournament to benefit Williams Elementary School.

The tournament, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course with a shotgun start, will feature about 27 teams playing in a scramble format with four players on each team. The tournament is sold-out this year.

On average, the annual tournament raises about $20,000 for the school.

Casey Smith, GRU community relations coordinator, said the annual tournament has been held every year since its inception except for in 2020 when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Williams and GRU partnership began more than 25 years ago with the Adopt-A-School program to provide support throughout the year for such things as fundraising drives, mentoring and tutoring, back-to-school backpack giveaways and other support.

Anyana Stokes, the principal at Williams, said the golf tournament provides funds to support a variety of initiatives and projects such as the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program, which rewards students for following school-wide expectations. The funds are also used to buy items for the school store where students can use Wildcat Cash to purchase items, rewards activities, trips, parties and items for teacher classroom projects and field trips.

“We have used the funds to purchase much needed seating for the cafeteria," Stokes said. "We use funds to support students who attend Williams living at the St. Francis House. We have purchased shoes, coats, backpacks, socks and even things like deodorant and laundry detergent. We help with field trip expenses, buy needed items for Camp Crystal and Safety Patrol trips. We use funds to provide meals on teacher work nights and refreshments for special events.

Stokes appreciates those who year after year support Williams through the tournament.

“Thank you," Stokes said. "Because the funds are discretionary and can be used in a variety of ways, it affords us the opportunity to truly wrap around families when they need us and truly be a support to them. Their continued support allows us to appreciate teachers and reward students. We are extremely grateful.”

“GRU vendors and other community members come together annually to benefit the school and they’ve done it year to year for 22 years,” Smith said, adding that this year about 108 golfers and 15 volunteers will participate in the event, which will include breakfast and lunch and a meet-and-greet the night before at VPIZZA & Sidecar Restaurant in Gainesville.

“It's all about friendship and coming together,” Smith said.

Smith said W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. will be this year's presenting sponsor for the tournament. Chris Stalnaker, vice-president of Gainesville operations for W.W. Gay, said the tournament is "a very well-organized event that gives us local businesses the opportunity to help support local students while building personal relationships to better our community as a whole.”

Stalnaker said what keeps people coming year after year is supporting the kids. He said the importance of community support is in the DNA of W.W. Gay.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” Smith said.