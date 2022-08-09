ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Week of Restoration and Deliverance'

By Voleer Thomas
 4 days ago

The legacy of the late Bishop Larry J. Dennison includes his unwavering desire and commitment to helping souls be restored and delivered from sin.

His legacy and love of God and the community were honored during the 30th Annual Week of Restoration and Deliverance (W.O.R.D) Revival at Compassionate Outreach Ministries that ended Friday with an uplifting service that featured a sermon by Bishop George Bloomer, founder of George Bloomer Ministries in Durham, North Carolina.

The revival was held from Sunday through Friday at Compassionate, located at 320 SE 43rd St. Dennison, who died on April 2, 2018, founded the church in 1985, and served as its senior pastor. He is remembered by his congregation and others for being serious about sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and providing counseling wherever he could, including prisons, parks, hospitals and Trinity Broadcasting Network.

He is also remembered by his congregation for being a great teacher and an example of how God wants a man to be the head of his family.

Steven Sledge presided over the service on Friday night and honored Dennison while welcoming parishioners before giving the opening prayer. Parishioners wore white ribbons with a picture of Dennison pinned on their clothing to remember his service to God.

"God has been so good to us," Sledge said. "Before we ask you for anything we want to thank you for everything. Thank you for giving us a leader. Thank you for the guidance he imparted on us. He was a gift to us from you. We ask you to save and deliver."

The service also featured the church choir and men's ensemble singing Dennison's favorite hymns and a liturgical dance by the church's dance ministry.

"Good, godly leadership is an endangered species," Sledge said. "He (Dennison) believed what he preached. We will never forget him. He walked in the spirit of humility. He always pushed others. He loves his wife. What an amazing example to show a man how to love his wife and family."

Dennison's legacy has been kept alive by his wife, Margaret Dennison, who is the church's senior pastor. She was ordained as Shepherd Mother of the church in May 2018, licensed and ordained as an elder in August 2018 and officially installed as senior pastor of the church in June 2019.

Sledge introduced Bloomer, and he also introduced psalmist Jermia Cannon, who sang a solo before the sermon by Bloomer.

Bloomer reminisced about his late friend Bishop Larry J. Dennison, and thanked Margaret Dennison for keeping her husband's legacy alive.

"I'm always happy and sad when I'm in this building because my friend has gone to the Lord," Bloomer said. "But with no disrespect, Margaret you have done a phenomenal job. There's no manual on how to step into the shoes of your husband whose presence was large. I not only thank God for her but this family."

The scripture for the night was I Samuel 17:12-51.

Bloomer talked about the David and the Goliath story and told parishioners to understand and follow through with their mission, even if others doubt them.

"When God anoints you with an assignment it doesn't mean it removes you from your responsibility," Bloomer said. "There are people who will point out your inadequacies when you are called to do something. You don't have a title, but you are called by God to get the job done."

