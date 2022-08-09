ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Keep the flag waving dinner for Veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech will host its first giving day

LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University will host its inaugural Day of Giving August 16 to 17. This online, social media-driven philanthropic event is an opportunity for Red Raiders, fans and friends to fund featured projects across the university. To give visit the website give.ttu.edu.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Tech Announces Home Schedule Change Against Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – To accommodate a new national broadcast time, the Texas Tech volleyball team will now face the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, October 2 at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. Previously set for Saturday, October 1, the match moved to Sunday as it will be nationally...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Addison makes purchasing a new home easy

LUBBOCK, Texas- Addison Homes offers high-quality homes with classic styles and competitive prices. They believe in a smooth home buying experience, and giving customer what they deserve. For more information on all they offer visit the website Addison Homes | WE MAKE IT EASY TO PURCHASE A NEW HOME. (addisonhomestx.com).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT teams up with Safety City in Lubbock for car seat check ups

LUBBOCK, Texas – Car seat safety is extremely important, but it’s just as important to get them inspected to make sure they’re working correctly and installed properly. This comes after a fatal crash in Littlefield killed the two people who were riding in the front. However, a 5-year-old and 2-month-old baby girl survived. They were both in secured car seats. Thankfully, the two-month-old was left unharmed.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, TX

