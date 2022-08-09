ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
