BLACKPINK Announces Release Date for New Album ‘Born Pink’ — and It’s Not That Long a Wait

Attention, BLINKS: It’s time to mark your calendars. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), BLACKPINK officially announced the release date of their highly anticipated second album Born Pink — and it’s sooner than you might think.

Sharing the news in an elegant, pink and white teaser poster, the four-piece girl group finally ended the anguish of impatient fans by revealing that Born Pink is scheduled to drop in just over a month on Sept. 16. “BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM,” the graphic reads. “2022. 09. 16.”

The album release date comes just two days after Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa shared the Aug. 19 release date for Born Pink single “Pink Venom.” One day after that, the K- pop hitmakers revealed the dates for their upcoming Born Pink world tour , which begins in October and ends in June of next year, spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“Pink Venom” will mark the second single released by BLACKPINK this year, following “ Ready for Love ” — a promotional single for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile. Before that came their 2020 debut record The Album , which featured hit singles “How You Like That,” and “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez.

In the time between then and now, the four BLACKPINK ladies have been experimenting with solo endeavors. Lisa released two singles — “Lalisa” and “Money” — and collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake and Ozuna on “SG” last year, while Rosé dropped “On the Ground” and “Gone.” Jennie, on the other hand, was cast as one of the faces for Calvin Klein, and Jisoo recently teamed up with Cartier.

See BLACKPINK’s Born Pink release date announcement below:

