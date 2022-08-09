Read full article on original website
BRICK: TRUCK FIRE PARKWAY NORTH
Here is a video of a truck fire from this morning on the Garden State Parkway northbound near mile marker 93. We did not receive any information regarding injuries.
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
BEACHWOOD: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 81.4. There was reported injuries with patient(s) transported to CMC.
Cost of Renovating/Replacing Pinelands Regional’s ‘Damn Dam’ Continues to Climb
Outgoing Pinelands Regional School District Business Administrator Nick Brown had some good news for the Pinelands Board of Education at its July meeting, the last of Brown’s tenure. “My favorite topic,” sarcastically said board President Betti Anne McVey when opening the old business segment of the meeting before turning...
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT
This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
Toms River Expands Barrier Island Teen Curfew
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The teen curfew which prohibits juveniles from roaming the streets at...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing
BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
Fire Displaces Family in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A family was displaced Tuesday morning by a house fire in...
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
MANASQUAN: DANGERS IN INLET
A reader, Nicole Bogan, asked us to alert the public about sand that is rapidly building up in the inlet which can create a serious safety issue to both boaters and those on the sandbar. The area was dredged and within a week the build up of sand was at least as bad, if not worse, than before they dredged. The Army Corp of Engineers is aware of the situation but a long term plan has not yet been discussed.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
