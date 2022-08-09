ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TRUCK FIRE PARKWAY NORTH

Here is a video of a truck fire from this morning on the Garden State Parkway northbound near mile marker 93. We did not receive any information regarding injuries.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Traffic
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT

This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Construction Project#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing

BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANASQUAN: DANGERS IN INLET

A reader, Nicole Bogan, asked us to alert the public about sand that is rapidly building up in the inlet which can create a serious safety issue to both boaters and those on the sandbar. The area was dredged and within a week the build up of sand was at least as bad, if not worse, than before they dredged. The Army Corp of Engineers is aware of the situation but a long term plan has not yet been discussed.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy