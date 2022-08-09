If you’re in the mood for something fun, there are plenty of things to do in the Woodlands at night. From the Ice Rink to TGR Exotics Wildlife Park, Woodlands attractions are sure to keep you entertained. If you have kids, check out the creekside park village green and enjoy some shopping. You can also head to Bowlero in The Woodlands for some bowling fun. And if you love to watch movies, there are several movie theaters in the area, including the Cinemark on Lake Robbins Drive and Market Street.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO