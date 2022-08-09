Read full article on original website
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
OMG Wings opens on Loop 336 in Conroe
Brian Peary and Stephanie Still opened the chicken wing shop OMG Wings, which sells Illinois-style wings, on Aug. 5. (Courtesy of Stephanie Still) Brian Peary and Stephanie Still opened their wing shop, OMG Wings, on Loop 336 on Aug. 5. According to Peary, business has been “very good” since the opening.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Galveston judge orders illegal pet monkey to be handed over to primate organization
Court documents state the 4-year-old monkey is to be removed from Galveston and handed over to Texas Primate Owner United in San Antonio.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in the Woodlands at Night
If you’re in the mood for something fun, there are plenty of things to do in the Woodlands at night. From the Ice Rink to TGR Exotics Wildlife Park, Woodlands attractions are sure to keep you entertained. If you have kids, check out the creekside park village green and enjoy some shopping. You can also head to Bowlero in The Woodlands for some bowling fun. And if you love to watch movies, there are several movie theaters in the area, including the Cinemark on Lake Robbins Drive and Market Street.
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.
68 pairs of shoes and a giant pile of socks
68 pairs of shoes and a giant pile of socks, that's what were collected for us at the League City Heat Baseball's back-to-school drive. Thank you to the Heat players, parents, and community for their support!
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston artist completes two murals in Liberty, Dayton
Liberty County now has several eye-catching murals with the newest ones displayed on the Fregia Insurance Services TWFG building, 1399 N. Main St., in Liberty, and the Kountry Kitchen building, 313 N. Main St., in Dayton. Both are the collaborations between the building owners and Houston artist Cherry Meekins. On...
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Scientists researching unique 'ghost wolves' on Galveston Island
GALVESTON, Texas — Scientists shared some of their findings from studying the unique canines found on Galveston during a town hall presentation Wednesday. They say the animals are a mixture of red wolves and coyotes and say the packs on Galveston Island may hold the key to a species’ survival.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Ready for Adventure? This Luxury Cruise Line Leaves from Galveston, TX in 2023!
If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year. This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!
