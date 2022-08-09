ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

D R
4d ago

If you stay vaccinated, with frequent boosters, and wear a mask, sea levels won't rise

Larry Sackmann
3d ago

And a week or so ago there were extremely low tides. Nothing was mentioned in this article about that.

Guest
4d ago

Too funny, fear,fear,fear. Keep pushing that. We're all gonna die, someday.

ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
OREGON STATE
Tri-City Herald

There are tree killers in our midst. WA, U.S. officials want us to be on the lookout

If you own, walk by or just appreciate trees, Washington state officials are asking for your help in keeping them healthy. The state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture along with the Invasive Species Council released a Top 5 wanted pest list this week. Not all of the diseases and bugs have been spotted in Washington, but their threat to trees is so great the agencies are asking for vigilance.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE

