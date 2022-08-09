Read full article on original website
Jimmy Dean music and arts festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—The annual Jimmy Dean festival features live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, and vendors from all over West Texas. Come experience family fun in the hometown of Jimmy Dean. The festival will be from September 16 to 17. For more information visit the website jimmydeanmuseum.com.
17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches
My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
Lubbock’s La Cabaña Sets Second Location Opening Date
July 20th, 2022 I told y'all the sad news that Lubbock was losing another great restaurant. Cafe Alvarez opened up at 2614 130th Street #506 at the APlus storefront back in March and loved that location but finally decided they needed to move somewhere new. So we all wondered, what...
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carlos Tarrats is the owner and CEO of Carlito’s Way, a food truck that serves Puerto Rican Cuisine. He has served the Lubbock community since 2020. He said his business really took off in April of 2021 when he had an event at the YMCA.
Sunday Funday at Cotton Court Hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas- Join Cotton Court Hotel for Sunday Funday. now through August 28th. Enjoy a Poptail at the Pool Bar with an Individual Pizza from the Kitchen while relaxing by the pool! There is a $10 Cover for 21+ only. For more information visit their website https://www.cottoncourthotel.com/specials.
Hub City Comic Con is Back and Better Than Ever
Calling all nerds, weebs and everything in between. Hub City Comic Con is making its return next weekend, August 19th through the 21st at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This is one of the biggest conventions in Lubbock that gets better and better each year. This con is a great way to meet others in your fandom, show off that cosplay you’ve been working on, and so much more.
Is This The Taco Tuesday Hookup That Lubbock Doesn’t Know It Needs?
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
Apparently Baby Foxes Sound Like Children Screaming, Lubbock Resident Discovers
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
A Few Things To Remember Before Back-To-School Shopping In Lubbock
Can you believe the summer is almost over? Sad day! It felt like it took forever to get here and now it's time to school shop for the kids and get back to regular life. Teachers are already preparing their classrooms with decorations and stocking up on essential items. If...
Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are looking for a new fur baby or two, the Lubbock Animal Shelter is having an adoption event on Friday, August 12 . These dogs will be spayed or neutered, chipped and ready to meet their new family. This event will take place at the small dog side at the Mackenzie Dog Park. You can get all the details at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/animal-services/events.
Cracker Barrel’s Controversial New Menu Item Available in Lubbock
Cracker Barrel released a new menu item that's whipping some folks up into an angry foam. Yes, a food item is having some people boycotting and complaining about a restaurant they claim to have loved. When I saw that Cracker Barrel had upset people with a menu item my brain...
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
Lubbock Halloween Stores Are Opening Earlier Than You Think
Boo did I scare you? Lubbock is about to get a little bit more spooky. While October seems a little far away, Halloween stores are already popping up all over and they are getting ready to serve you. From costumes to decorations and everything in between Spirit Halloween and Party...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
