Father and Son Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery to Serve Federal Life Sentences

The Georgia father and son who claimed they thought a Black jogger in their neighborhood was a burglar before chasing and shooting him dead have been sentenced in federal court to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, were both given federal sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for the Feb. 23, 2020, killing.

Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of Arbery’s murder, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for helping the McMichaels to stalk and kill Arbery.

The federal hate crimes sentences were handed down months after each of the three men had already been sentenced to life in prison for murder in Georgia state court. They were convicted in November on state murder charges and on federal charges in February.