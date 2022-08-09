ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
firefighternation.com

Arrest Details Released in Baltimore (MD) Firefighter Shooting: Shot to the Eye and Chasing the Shooter

State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested and charged a woman with firing several BB rounds at Baltimore City firefighters. Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville, was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Today more details emerged about...
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old Catonsville woman arrested for allegedly firing BB gun at Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters, hitting one in the face, earlier this week, Maryland State Police said.Troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Alysha Williams at her residence Wednesday about 10 a.m., authorities said Thursday.Williams was wanted by Baltimore police in connection with the Aug. 8 incident. While responding to a call in the Westport neighborhood, one firefighter was struck in the face."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," Assistant Chief Roman Clark said at the time.Another firefighter's arm was hit by a fleeing car. Police now say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Williams.She is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
