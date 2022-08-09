NJEA Calls for Parent Blacklist to Discredit “Bad Actors”, Parents Concerned About Direction of Education

Read full article on original website
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
New Jersey Bill Would Increase Law Enforcement At Schools
New Jersey state Senator Senator Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor) introduced legislation this week that would allow County Sheriffs to hire and place Class III officers in schools to assist with security. “As our children prepare to return to the classroom, parents shouldn’t be losing sleep with concerns about the safety...
NJ Senate Republicans Push Back Against Worker Benefit Cost Hike
TRENTON — New Jersey Sens. Steve Oroho and Declan O'Scanlon would like to know why health premiums for certain public employees in the Garden State may be going up as much as 24%, and are proposing the formation of a legislative committee to investigate the increase. On Tuesday, Oroho,...
N.J. school librarian who opposed attempts to remove LGBTQ+ books receives national award
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School Librarian Martha Hickson received the American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity in June for her efforts to challenge efforts to ban books housed in the district’s collection. Hickson opposed efforts in 2021 to ban five LGBTQ+ books...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Testa Introduces Bill Aimed to Protect Microbreweries from Restrictive Overreach
From the desk of Senator Michael Testa Senator Michael Testa (R-1) introduced his breweries bill...
Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
Ex-Dem congressional candidate leads N.J. organizing effort for newly-formed independent party
The Forward Party, the new political party founded by Andrew Yang and backed by former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, has tapped a former congressional candidate as the state leader in New Jersey. Brian Varela, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’ 8th district, is heading up the effort...
Gov. Murphy puts $10M towards anti-violence services after calls for more money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that the state would allocate $10 million in federal money to continue funding hospital-based violence intervention programs, relieving anxiety over concerns that funding would end next month. Murphy said the funding is another step towards making New Jersey “stronger, fairer and safer.”
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway
Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break
For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
Murphy nominates Brown as new Warren Surrogate
A former legislative aide to Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio is Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to become the new Warren County Surrogate. Nancy Brown was nominated on Monday to replace another Republican, Kevin O’Neill, who died in April after twelve years in office. Because O’Neill died after the...
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
Two Pennsylvania Nursing Facilities Indited for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH (PRESS RELEASE) – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania...
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
