ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NJEA Calls for Parent Blacklist to Discredit “Bad Actors”, Parents Concerned About Direction of Education

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Bill Would Increase Law Enforcement At Schools

New Jersey state Senator Senator Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor) introduced legislation this week that would allow County Sheriffs to hire and place Class III officers in schools to assist with security. “As our children prepare to return to the classroom, parents shouldn’t be losing sleep with concerns about the safety...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break

For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklist#Njea Calls#Department Of Education#Kgb
New Jersey Globe

Murphy nominates Brown as new Warren Surrogate

A former legislative aide to Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio is Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to become the new Warren County Surrogate. Nancy Brown was nominated on Monday to replace another Republican, Kevin O’Neill, who died in April after twelve years in office. Because O’Neill died after the...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
phillyvoice.com

Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state

A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy