ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Sign maintenance work to close lanes on I-95 in Portsmouth

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced plans to do sign maintenance work on I-95 in Portsmouth overnight on Friday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 4 a.m.

The Exit 4 left side off-ramp lanes to Route 16 and Route 4 northbound as well as the left, center and right lanes of I-95 northbound in Portsmouth, in the area of mile marker 13.8 will be closed during this work. The closure and work are weather dependent and minor to moderate delays can be expected.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-95 will be guided via signs and traffic cones through the work zone via the right deceleration lane for Exit 5 and the right shoulder.

Motorists can also access Route 16/Route 4 northbound by taking Exit 5 to the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and then onto Route 16/Route 4 from the Circle.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sign maintenance work to close lanes on I-95 in Portsmouth

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. This work is scheduled to be done between the...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Tall ships arrive in Portsmouth, open for tours

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The tall ships sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday as part of theSail Portsmouth events this weekend. This year's celebration began with the Parade of Sail on Thursday morning where the tall ships sailed from the mouth of the Piscataqua River and ended at the Memorial Bridge.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Interstate 95#Route 4#Mile Marker#Route 16#Traffic#I 95
outdoors.org

20s and 30s: Mount Isolation w/ Maine and Boston Chapters

Registration is required for this activity. Come join Young Members in their 20s and 30s from the Maine and Boston chapters for this hike of Mount Isolation! This challenging, 12-mile route will take us up Glen Boulder Trail and Davis Path to the summit and back again. We'll be above treeline for a good part of the day so, weather permitting, we'll have some rock scrambles and some fabulous views of Mount Washington and the surrounding Presidentials. We'll be moving at a moderate to fast pace throughout the day, so participants will all need to have very good fitness and experience with hikes of similar difficulty, length, and pace. All interested in joining the trip will need to answer a few questions to evaluate their preparedness before they are officially registered. Check out more details about the hike at https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-hampshire/mount-isolation-via-glen-boulder-trail. If it seems of interest and a good fit with your past experience, please register, and we'll be in touch!
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance

TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
TILTON, NH
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise

The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Tall ships are Coming for Sail Portsmouth 2022

Sail Portsmouth returns to the city Aug. 11-16, bringing tall ships to the city for the first time since 2019. The festival was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is making a comeback this summer with three historic tall ships to tour and sail. Sail Portsmouth,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

B-52 bomber crashed into Fremont woods on this day in 1959

FREMONT, N.H. — Wednesday marks 63 years since a B-52 bomber crashed into the woods in Fremont during a training mission. All eight people on board survived. They bailed out of the plane as it went down. Not much was known about the crash until an investigator explored the...
FREMONT, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy