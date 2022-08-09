ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Hill District earlier this year. Robert Freeman, 32, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Tiwand Hill's death. Police said they found 45-year-old Hill shot inside a unit in the Bedford Dwellings Apartment Complex the morning of March 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Freeman was charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. He's now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne. According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand. One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Mechanics charged, accused of damaging brake pads during inspection

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police said two mechanics admitted to state police that they damaged brake pads during an inspection in Monroeville. Watch the report in the video player above. State police said Aaron Eager and Jacob Ciarkowski admitted to using a screwdriver to damage brake pads and are now...
MONROEVILLE, PA

