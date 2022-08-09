Read full article on original website
Man arrested in deadly Hill District shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Hill District earlier this year. Robert Freeman, 32, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Tiwand Hill's death. Police said they found 45-year-old Hill shot inside a unit in the Bedford Dwellings Apartment Complex the morning of March 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Freeman was charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. He's now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.
North Huntingdon Police searching for bank robbery suspect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.North Huntingdon Police say that the PNC Bank located along Norwin Avenue was robbed on Wednesday evening.Police provided photos of the man and are asking for anyone with information about him or the incident to contact them.
Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827.
Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by his Lyft driver in a local Sheetz parking lot. Allegheny County officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
wtae.com
Shooting death of man in police custody in Beaver County under investigation
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a man who fired a gun while inside a police car is under investigation, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The car was headed to the Center Township police station after...
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fight between Lyft driver, passenger ends with fatal shooting in Wilkins
Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night in Wilkins. Investigators said a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. The driver parked at a...
Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification. According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1. It’s scheduled to run through...
Man, woman accused of using chain to try to break into ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Holding a chain and trying to hook it to a First National ATM, two suspects were captured on surveillance footage in front of Stage AE on the North Shore trying to get rich. But on Tuesday, instead of ending up with cash, the duo landed themselves in...
Police asking for help in finding suspect involved in Allegheny County animal cruelty
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Allegheny County. They are asking the public for help finding the person involved. A 911 call informed officers of reports of a pit bull running loose with a puncture wound to its abdomen. Officers...
wtae.com
Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
Report: Burglary leads Boardman police to find 14-year-old runaway
The caller was home alone when she heard a noise that sounded like someone walking around the house.
Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants arrested at Ross Park Mall
25-year-old Dejon Fuller was taken into custody Wednesday at Ross Park Mall. He was apprehended after being spotted while shopping at the mall by an off-duty deputy sheriff.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne
DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne. According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand. One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Mechanics charged, accused of damaging brake pads during inspection
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police said two mechanics admitted to state police that they damaged brake pads during an inspection in Monroeville. Watch the report in the video player above. State police said Aaron Eager and Jacob Ciarkowski admitted to using a screwdriver to damage brake pads and are now...
