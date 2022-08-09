ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marijuana initiative set for November ballot

After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties

(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again

The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jim Hagedorn
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency

(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Democrats#Minnesotans#Democratic#Gop#Ho
KPVI Newschannel 6

Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind

(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion

(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DNR's BOW Workshop introduces women to outdoors

MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
MANSFIELD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy