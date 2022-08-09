Read full article on original website
Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections
Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
Marijuana initiative set for November ballot
After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties
(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
California bill offering tax exemptions for manufacturing, R&D, clears hurdle
(The Center Square) – A bill authored to preserve the Golden State’s status as a home for innovation by offering full sales and use tax exemptions for manufacturing and research and development equipment cleared another major legislative hurdle this week. Assembly Bill 1951, sponsored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson,...
West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade
(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again
The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
North Carolina officials tout film subsidies despite evidence showing a net loss for taxpayers
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials are celebrating more than $15 million in taxpayer-funded rebate grants for five television and film projects, despite evidence showing negative returns for the state. "We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state," Cooper said. "Having North...
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers
Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind
(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
Tennessee collected $4.6B more than budgeted in taxes and fees for fiscal year
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.6 billion more than budgeted in taxes and fees for the fiscal year that ended in July on an accrual basis. The number was $4.3 billion after June. Knowing that the state was ahead of its budget, the budgeted amount was adjusted by...
Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion
(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
DNR's BOW Workshop introduces women to outdoors
MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.
