Building at Yankee Springs Recreational Area destroyed in fire

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a state campground office building early Tuesday morning.

Pat Whalen with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told News 8 that the fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Yankee Spring Recreational Area.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause of the fire, but Whalen said they did not find any accelerants at the site.

The building, built in the 1970s, is a total loss. No one was hurt, and the campgrounds are still open, according to Whalen.

Whalen noted that people would need to check in at the small booth outside the welcome center off Briggs Road near the Gun Lake Modern Campground entrance. Campers for the Deep Lake Rustic Campground will also need to check in at this booth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.