Best Mets and Yankees gear for the Subway Series: Hats, jerseys, more

If you’re a New Yorker, you have a lot of choices to make: Jets or Giants, Knicks or Nets, Rangers or Islanders, and of course, perhaps the biggest cross-town rivalry of all — the New York Yankees or the New York Mets.

As diehard fans know, both Major League Baseball teams first went head-to-head in 1997 and have continued their battle for superiority every chance they get for the last two decades.

Ahead of the next Subway Series on August 22 and 23, the New York Post Shopping team wanted to make sure you were well prepared with the best Mets and Yankees gear.

If you’re a hardcore New York Yankees or Mets fan, chances are you already have a mini closet filled with your favorite team’s merch. But if you’re in need of a replenish or want more items to add to your collection, we’ve got you covered.

To shop this article by team, simply click on either link below:

Fanatics

New York Yankees Gear

You can never have too many baseball caps!

Fanatics

If you haven’t splurged on a jersey yet, consider this your sign.

Fanatics

Bucket hats are all the rage these days. Get in on the trend with this khaki option with the Yankee logo.

Fanatics

Wear these gym shorts while working out, lounging around the house (while watching the game of course), working from home and beyond.

Fanatics

They make Yankees gear in just about everything these days. Snag these fun slippers while you can!

Fanatics

You’ll definitely get great use out of this classic Mets baseball hat.

Fanatics

Are you really a New York Mets fan if you don’t own a jersey?

Fanatics

These Mets-themed Keds are the perfect addition to any diehard fan’s wardrobe.

Fanatics

Raising a mini Met’s fan? Dress your baby boy or gal in this adorable onesie so they feel a part of the party, too.

Fanatics

These Nike Performance Shorts feature Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture and help minimize friction, leaving you cool as you practice your swing.

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.