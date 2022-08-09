Best Mets and Yankees gear for the Subway Series: Hats, jerseys, more
If you’re a New Yorker, you have a lot of choices to make: Jets or Giants, Knicks or Nets, Rangers or Islanders, and of course, perhaps the biggest cross-town rivalry of all — the New York Yankees or the New York Mets.
As diehard fans know, both Major League Baseball teams first went head-to-head in 1997 and have continued their battle for superiority every chance they get for the last two decades.
Ahead of the next Subway Series on August 22 and 23, the New York Post Shopping team wanted to make sure you were well prepared with the best Mets and Yankees gear.
If you’re a hardcore New York Yankees or Mets fan, chances are you already have a mini closet filled with your favorite team’s merch. But if you’re in need of a replenish or want more items to add to your collection, we’ve got you covered.
To shop this article by team, simply click on either link below:New York Yankees New Era Authentic Collection Mesh Back Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in Navy , $33+
You can never have too many baseball caps!Amazon Fanatics Lids 2. DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees Nike Home Replica Player Name Jersey , $135
If you haven’t splurged on a jersey yet, consider this your sign.fanatics 3. New York Yankees ’47 Khaki Chambray Ballpark Bucket Hat , $28, original price: $38
Bucket hats are all the rage these days. Get in on the trend with this khaki option with the Yankee logo.Fanatics Lids MLB Shop 4. New York Yankees Pro Standard Team Navy Shorts , $100
Wear these gym shorts while working out, lounging around the house (while watching the game of course), working from home and beyond.Fanatics MLB Shop 5. New York Yankees FOCO Scuff Slide Slippers , $13, original price: $22
They make Yankees gear in just about everything these days. Snag these fun slippers while you can!Fanatics MLB Shop macy’s New York Mets Gear 1. New York Mets New Era Authentic Collection On Field 59FIFTY Royal Fitted Hat , $42
You’ll definitely get great use out of this classic Mets baseball hat.Fanatics mlb Shop nordstrom 2. Pete Alonso New York Mets Nike Home Replica Player Name Jersey , $135
Are you really a New York Mets fan if you don’t own a jersey?walmart fanatics mlb shop 3. New York Mets Keds Women’s Double Decker Slip-On Sneakers , $36, original price: $60
These Mets-themed Keds are the perfect addition to any diehard fan’s wardrobe.Fanatics mlb shop 4. New York Mets Nike Newborn & Infant Official Royal Jersey Romper , $30, original price: $40
Raising a mini Met’s fan? Dress your baby boy or gal in this adorable onesie so they feel a part of the party, too.fanatics 5. New York Mets Nike Primetime Logo Performance Royal Shorts , $45
These Nike Performance Shorts feature Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture and help minimize friction, leaving you cool as you practice your swing.Fanatics mlb shop nike
