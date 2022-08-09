Read full article on original website
Step Aboard Asunojokei’s Powerhouse Post-Black Metal Thrill Ride Island
The Tokyo band Asunojokei call their music “post-black metal,” which only sort of gets at what they do. Their official bio nods to hardcore, math rock, and shoegaze influences, which, again, is a somewhat incomplete picture of this crew’s sound. On new album Island, officially out next week but streaming now on Bandcamp, the band uses black metal’s shrill vocals and intense rhythmic churn as ingredients in a much wider palette of sounds, conjuring music that feels both anthemic and downright accessible. Fans of stuff like Deafheaven and Kvelertak ought to eat this up; it flouts genre conventions and kvlt authenticity with a similar give-no-fucks flair, be it via the soaring, straightforward glacial beauty of something like “Footprints” or indie-rock-adjacent heaters like the hard-grooving “Chimera.” Stream the full album below, and offer your thanks to cwhit in our members-only Discord server for the recommendation.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Sumerlands – “Edge Of The Knife”
Last month, Sumerlands announced Dreamkiller, the follow-up to their 2016 debut and their first album with new vocalist Brendan Radigan. The album was produced by Arthur Rizk at Redwood Studios, and the Philadelphia band introduced it with its title track. Today, they’re back with another new song, the riff-heavy and theatrical “Edge Of The Knife.” They say the track is about “that timeless concept — find what you love, and let it kill you.” Check it out below.
NNAMDÏ – “Anti”
The shapeshifting Chicago musical artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is making the big leap to Secretly Canadian with new album Please Have A Seat, a co-release with Sooper Records, the Chicago label he co-founded. Today, following lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ is back with another advance track. “Anti” brings together strains of ambient pop, trap, soul, choral music, and more in service of something that paradoxically feels both chilled-out and fired-up. NNAMDÏ wrote the video treatment for director Austin Vesely, his fellow Chicagoan.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Beyoncé Duets With Ronald Isley in Reimagining of ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2’
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley have teamed up for a duet, giving a new spin to the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The new version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. The original track — composed by Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper — appeared on 1975’s The Heat Is On, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Pop Albums and Black Albums charts. On their “Make Me Say It Again Girl” rendition, Beyoncé and Isley trade...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez
Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
Wrestling With The Complexities Of BandGang Lonnie Bands
When Chris DeVille and Tom Breihan asked me to take over the Stereogum rap column, I instantly said yes. Although I am known for impulsive decisions, this one felt right. I’ve been a fan of hip-hop my whole life. Hip-hop writing has moved mountains for me. I can’t imagine writing about anything else.
[LISTEN] Megan Thee Stallion Surprises with New Sophomore Album “Traumazine”
Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the announcement of her sophomore album Traumazine. The GRAMMY award-winning Rapstar took to social media on Thursday to announce Traumazine will be hitting streaming platforms today via 1501 Certified Ent/ 300 Ent. She released a cover art and a tracklist that includes features from...
Altopalo – “Love That 4 U” (Feat. Bartees Strange)
Next month, Brooklyn experimental quartet Altopalo will release their latest LP, frenemy. They’ve already shared album tracks “Frenemy,” “Starfish In Low Tide,” “Altopalo,” and last month’s “WYA?” Today, they’re sharing a collaboration with Bartees Strange called “love that 4 u,” which the band calls “a diss track to ourselves.”
Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival
This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.
Stream Gel & Cold Brats’ Riotous Phlegm-Soaked New Split EP Shock Therapy
The fearsome, grimy, basement-ready New Jersey punks Gel are one of the greatest bands on the current hardcore landscape — which is saying something, since, as you may have heard on a recent podcast, there are a lot of great bands on the current hardcore landscape. Today, Gel have followed up their nasty 2021 EP Violent Closure with Shock Therapy, an excellent new split with the chaotic Romanian punk band Cold Brats.
STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Traumazine,” Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Super Freaky Girl,” & More
The ladies really put on this week.
Buddy Guy – “Gunsmoke Blues” (Feat. Jason Isbell)
Next month, blues legend Buddy Guy will release his 34th studio album, The Blues Don’t Lie. It’s a guest-heavy affair with appearances from the likes of Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor. And on today’s new single “Gunsmoke Blues,” Guy duets with the alt-country mainstay turned Hollywood favorite Jason Isbell, who has enjoyed quite the glow-up in recent years.
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Riverside County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of the comedian from the Los Angeles area who died at a private residence on Friday.
