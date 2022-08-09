Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
CoinTelegraph
Is your SOL safe? What we know about the Solana hack | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the latest updates concerning the recent Solana (SOL) hack. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin realized price bands form key resistance as bulls lose...
NEWSBTC
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous user sends ETH from Tornado Cash to prominent figures following sanctions
On Tuesday, one day after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash for its alleged role in cryptocurrency money laundering operations, intervals of 0.1 Ether (ETH) transactions began materializing from the smart contract to prominent figures such as Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and American television host Jimmy Fallon. It is not possible to trace the source of the transactions per Tornado Cash design, and as a result, either one individual or multiple individuals or entities could be involved in the operation.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
CoinTelegraph
3 signs Ethereum price is on track toward $2.5K by September
Ethereum's native asset Ether (ETH) has more than doubled in value since bottoming out at around $885 in June 2022. Now, it eyes a decisive move toward $2,500 in August per a slew of technical and fundamental indicators. Ethereum chain split means more tokens. A big part of Ether's ongoing...
CoinTelegraph
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CoinDesk
US Government Amps Up Inevitable Clash With Crypto Privacy in Tornado Cash Blacklisting
The instant Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper came out in 2008, it was certain there'd be a clash between cryptocurrency's privacy ethos and conventional banking regulations designed to ensure money moving through the financial system isn't coming from, or going toward, something illegal. Step by step, bank overseers have...
CoinTelegraph
How do you pick your next NFT? Community responds
Since it may be a good time to buy nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as the floor prices are lower, a Reddit user asked the community what they look for when searching for the next NFTs to add to their collection. In a subreddit, the Redditor has gotten various answers from the...
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
CoinTelegraph
What the fork? Ethereum's potential forked ETHW token is trading under $100
An Ethereum fork token that does not yet exist, dubbed ETHW, is trading under $100 across several crypto exchanges after debuting at $30. ETHW is the native asset to the ETHPoW chain. ETHPoW, for now, is a possible new chain backed by proof-of-work (PoW) miners as the original chain switches to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus in September's "Merge" event.
