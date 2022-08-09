Florida Man Charged After Intentionally Ramming Motorcycle And Putting A Man On Life Support

On Monday, 35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested for Attempted Vehicular Homicide and Child Neglect as a result of a Road Rage incident.

According to investigators, on July 28, 2022, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the 8000 block of North Suncoast Boulevard in Crystal River.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV, following a verbal altercation between the motorists at a stoplight.

35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite

Witnesses told investigators that both vehicles were traveling northbound on North Suncoast Boulevard at high rates of speed, with Hite traveling in the left/inside lane and the motorcyclist traveling in the right/outside lane.

Hite was traveling with his girlfriend and young son. As Hite saw the motorcyclist approach from behind, he swerved into the right/outside lane and struck the victim and his motorcycle, causing both the victim and motorcycle to flip repeatedly in the air violently. The victim was put on life support and was in critical condition due to his injuries.

A thorough investigation determined that the crash resulted from an intentional act. Contact was then made with Hite who was arrested.

“This incident was irresponsible and preventable,” stated Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Allowing a negative interaction with another motorist to escalate to Road Rage puts everyone in jeopardy and demonstrates a reckless disregard for other motorists and passengers.”

Hite is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond for attempted vehicular homicide and $2,000 for child neglect, a total bond of $17,000.

