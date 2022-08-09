ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
CBS News

More than 150 critically-endangered vultures poisoned to death, many dismembered in southern Africa

At least 150 critically-endangered vultures were poisoned to death in separate incidents in Botswana and South Africa, conservationists said Friday, warning the killings pushed the birds closer to extinction. Vulture poisoning is not uncommon in wildlife-rich southern Africa, where they are targeted by poachers because they draw unwanted attention to their illegal activities.
CBS News

Commanders, medics and Ukrainian residents trapped on front lines

Charlie D'Agata is on the front lines near Mykolaiv, visiting deserted, shrapnel-torn villages, a few miles from Russian positions. They speak with a Ukrainian commander, two army medics and an elderly lady who showed D'Agata around her rocket-shredded home that has no electricity or water but that she refuses to leave.
CBS News

Pig skin protein gives sight back to 14 blind people – including three with perfect vision

Twenty people who were blind or on the verge of being so have had some or all of their sight restored thanks to a food industry byproduct – pig skin. Researchers from Linköping University and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB were able to give the group their vision back with a special corneal implant made from medical-grade collage from porcine skin, a purified food industry byproduct that's used in FDA-approved medical devices for treating glaucoma. The implant was given to those who suffer from diseased corneas, the outermost and transparent layer of the eye, an issue that affects millions of people worldwide.
CBS News

Amazon is turning Ring security videos into TV show

Amazon is putting surveillance footage captured by its Ring cameras toward a new TV show, demonstrating the economywide reach of one of America's most powerful companies. Hollywood studio MGM, which Amazon bought this year, will use footage from Ring, which Amazon bought in 2018, to create a show in the mold of "America's Funniest Home Videos." The half-hour show, called "Ring Nation," will be hosted by actor and comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on September 26, MGM said.
CBS News

CBS News

