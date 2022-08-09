Read full article on original website
Related
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you are protected against the virus
A case of polio was identified in Rockland County, New York and now the virus that causes the disease has been detected in New York City's wastewater as well as two other counties'. The New York Health Department said this indicates the virus is being spread within local communities, and that hundreds of people could be infected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
More than 150 critically-endangered vultures poisoned to death, many dismembered in southern Africa
At least 150 critically-endangered vultures were poisoned to death in separate incidents in Botswana and South Africa, conservationists said Friday, warning the killings pushed the birds closer to extinction. Vulture poisoning is not uncommon in wildlife-rich southern Africa, where they are targeted by poachers because they draw unwanted attention to their illegal activities.
CEO who posted crying selfie while announcing layoffs responds to backlash
A CEO who posted a selfie of him crying on LinkedIn while announcing staff layoffs has responded after receiving criticism for being out of touch. Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, said on Wednesday that he wasn't trying to make it about himself. "No, my intent was not to make...
OSHA opens second Amazon probe following two more worker deaths in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Airlines are adding new international routes amid a summer of cancellations and exploding demand
The summer of 2022 was marked — and is still being marked — by exploding travel demand and record numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain overscheduled and understaffed, and millions of passengers were stranded. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the...
CBS News
Commanders, medics and Ukrainian residents trapped on front lines
Charlie D'Agata is on the front lines near Mykolaiv, visiting deserted, shrapnel-torn villages, a few miles from Russian positions. They speak with a Ukrainian commander, two army medics and an elderly lady who showed D'Agata around her rocket-shredded home that has no electricity or water but that she refuses to leave.
World’s largest wooden sailing ship docks in London
The world’s largest wooden sailing ship, the Götheborg, arrived in London this week. The ship, which took more than 15 years to build, makes stops worldwide and will end its voyage in Shanghai in 2023. Ramy Inocencio goes on board.
Earth spinning faster and recording its shortest-day ever is no reason to panic, scientists say
While the Earth on June 29 did indeed record its shortest day since the adoption of the atomic clock standard in 1970 — at 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours — scientists say this is a normal fluctuation. Still, news of the faster rotation led to misleading posts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Dish: Alaska’s remote restaurant, The Potato
Surrounded by America’s largest national park, the Potato is a remote restaurant in McCarthy, Alaska that requires the ultimate travel commitment. CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor checks it out.
Pig skin protein gives sight back to 14 blind people – including three with perfect vision
Twenty people who were blind or on the verge of being so have had some or all of their sight restored thanks to a food industry byproduct – pig skin. Researchers from Linköping University and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB were able to give the group their vision back with a special corneal implant made from medical-grade collage from porcine skin, a purified food industry byproduct that's used in FDA-approved medical devices for treating glaucoma. The implant was given to those who suffer from diseased corneas, the outermost and transparent layer of the eye, an issue that affects millions of people worldwide.
$2.2B infrastructure budget paves way for new roads, bridges, bike lanes across U.S.
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx...
Amazon is turning Ring security videos into TV show
Amazon is putting surveillance footage captured by its Ring cameras toward a new TV show, demonstrating the economywide reach of one of America's most powerful companies. Hollywood studio MGM, which Amazon bought this year, will use footage from Ring, which Amazon bought in 2018, to create a show in the mold of "America's Funniest Home Videos." The half-hour show, called "Ring Nation," will be hosted by actor and comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on September 26, MGM said.
CBS News
527K+
Followers
62K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1