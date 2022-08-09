Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

Read full article on original website
Missouri ballot initiative on recreational marijuana faces opposition from legalization advocates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the news broke this week that a marijuana legalization amendment will be on the November ballot in Missouri, not everyone was excited. The most vocal opposition is among those in favor of legalization but who contend the ballot measure is the wrong way to make that happen.
Gov. Kelly, Rep. Davids visit Children’s Mercy Park as part of ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy Park Thursday as part of Kelly’s “Prosperity on the Plains” tour. In June, FIFA announced that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of the host cities for the 2026 World...
State Treasurer, financial leaders discuss importance of saving for future
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers spoke with students and financial leaders at Johnson Co. Community College about the importance of saving for the future and how to do that. Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Aug. 11, he joined financial leaders in the state to...
Kansas veteran found guilty of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas veteran who schemed to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits and was subsequently charged has been found guilty by a federal jury. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 53-year-old Bruce Hay of was found guilty of six...
Agencies advocate for safety awareness as kids go back to school
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - As students return to classrooms, three Kansas agencies are putting forth effort in helping to get kids to school safely. Safe Kids Kansas, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol are coming together in a unified effort to urge parents to speak with their children about how to stay safe. Specifically, pedestrian safety is of particular importance according to Cherie Sage, the state director of Safe Kids Kansas.
A League of Her Own: Kansas woman who played in AAGPBL kept alive by words, memories
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dear Mother,. We came to South Bend today and we’ll be here for about four days. It was rather chilly in Kenosha, but it’s certainly warm here. Joyce Barnes wrote these words on July 8, 1943, using stationery from The Oliver hotel in South Bend, Ind.
St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty. In 2021, Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
