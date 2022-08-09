Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - As students return to classrooms, three Kansas agencies are putting forth effort in helping to get kids to school safely. Safe Kids Kansas, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol are coming together in a unified effort to urge parents to speak with their children about how to stay safe. Specifically, pedestrian safety is of particular importance according to Cherie Sage, the state director of Safe Kids Kansas.

