Missouri State

Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

By Cyndi Fahrlander, Angie Ricono, The Associated Press
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
KCTV 5

Agencies advocate for safety awareness as kids go back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - As students return to classrooms, three Kansas agencies are putting forth effort in helping to get kids to school safely. Safe Kids Kansas, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol are coming together in a unified effort to urge parents to speak with their children about how to stay safe. Specifically, pedestrian safety is of particular importance according to Cherie Sage, the state director of Safe Kids Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

St. Charles man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty. In 2021, Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

