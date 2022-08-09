ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation forMetro East

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation for Maidson and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts after a fire at the Interco recycling center Wednesday night. Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area continue to work together in firefighting...
MADISON, IL
khqa.com

Gov. Pritzker pushes clean manufacturing

JOLIET, Ill. (WICS) — On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker celebrated clean manufacturing investments at a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in Joliet. Gov. Pritzker says the opening of the factory is another step in making the state an epicenter for EV creation. "Illinois's greatest strengths are our people and...
JOLIET, IL
khqa.com

Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
khqa.com

Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia

The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
SEDALIA, MO
khqa.com

Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Politics State#Election State
khqa.com

Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen

SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa Coaching Stalwart Tony Sargent Passes Away

INCREDIBLY SAD NEWS TO BRING YOU TONIGHT OUT OF SOUTHEAST IOWA....AS TRI-STATE BASKETBALL HAS LOST A SUCCESSFUL COACH, TIRELESS ADVOCATE FOR THE GIRLS GAME AND SOUTHEAST IOWA HAS LOST A FATHER, GRANDFATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND AND VERY GOOD MAN. FORT MADISON GIRLS COACH TONY SARGENT PASSED AWAY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AFTER...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy