Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation forMetro East
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation for Maidson and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts after a fire at the Interco recycling center Wednesday night. Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area continue to work together in firefighting...
Gov. Pritzker pushes clean manufacturing
JOLIET, Ill. (WICS) — On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker celebrated clean manufacturing investments at a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in Joliet. Gov. Pritzker says the opening of the factory is another step in making the state an epicenter for EV creation. "Illinois's greatest strengths are our people and...
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri seeing increased demand as food prices rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While gas prices are beginning to drop, food prices are still on the rise, increasing by 1.1% in July, according to consumer price index figures. As the climbing costs have forced some mid-Missourians to look for alternatives, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen an increase in demand.
MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
Southeast Iowa Coaching Stalwart Tony Sargent Passes Away
INCREDIBLY SAD NEWS TO BRING YOU TONIGHT OUT OF SOUTHEAST IOWA....AS TRI-STATE BASKETBALL HAS LOST A SUCCESSFUL COACH, TIRELESS ADVOCATE FOR THE GIRLS GAME AND SOUTHEAST IOWA HAS LOST A FATHER, GRANDFATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND AND VERY GOOD MAN. FORT MADISON GIRLS COACH TONY SARGENT PASSED AWAY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AFTER...
