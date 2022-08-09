U.S. 27 crash sends 12 to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash between two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road sent 12 people to the hospital Monday night.

Troopers with the Fort Wayne Indiana State Police Post responded around 7:15 p.m. They found a pickup truck split in two pieces and a large passenger van with heavy front end damage in a ditch.

According to a preliminary investigation, David Mourey of Hoagland was traveling east on Hoagland Road in the pickup. Mourey failed to yield at the intersection and drove into the path of the van, which was traveling north on 27. The van’s driver, Holly Mohr of Auburn, crashed into the side of the truck, splitting it in half.

Several people ended up trapped in the van and had to be rescued by emergency personnel.

There were ten children riding in the van, ranging in age from 6-months to 15-years. Mohr had all ten properly restrained, as well as herself. There were some minor injuries reported, however police say proper seat belt restraints and airbags prevented serious injuries. Due to the severity of the crash, medics still transported all the children to a hospital for evaluation, as well as both drivers.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, on behalf of Mourey. Investigators say he was not cooperative with troopers at the scene. An investigation related to alcohol impairment will be turned over to the Allen County prosecutor for review and determination of possible charges.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Allen County Police Department, Hoagland, Poe and Southwest Fire Departments, EMS personnel, New Haven EMS, and Parker’s Wrecker Service.

