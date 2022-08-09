ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
