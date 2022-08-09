Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
'Greybeard' canoes Mississippi River, visits Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 87 years old, Dale 'Greybeard' Sanders is attempting to break the world record for the oldest person to canoe the entire Mississippi River. He held the record for five years from 2015 to 2020 and is now attempting to reclaim it. This time around, he has a documentary crew following him.
City of Memphis implements plan to help prevent flash flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These past few days, the rain has brought a nice cool down from the heat we’ve had this summer, but it is also brought with it flash flooding. So ABC24 spoke with the City of Memphis Public Works to see how they are trying to minimize flooding.
New apparel shop lets you customize products the same day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NoBasis is a new customizable apparel shop located in downtown Memphis. Customers are able to design any product they want with any colors, phrases, photos or logos. Althea Young and her fiancé are the owners of the shop, and their vision is to bring out the...
Farm-to-table education is leaving the ground and popping up in indoor facilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thought of where fruits and vegetables come from usually brings ideas of soil and the ground outside, but that’s not always the case. New Way Aquaponic Farm here in Memphis grows vegetables in an above-ground facility. Daryl Leven, the owner of the farm, teachers...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
Want to take a tour of Memphis International Airport? Here's how to sign up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is resuming its tours for the first time since the pandemic. The Jon K. Thompson World Class Tours begin again on Aug. 25, 2022. They were originally put on hold at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The tours are...
Sunflowers are currently in bloom at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunflowers are currently in bloom in the garden at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Dixon Memphis is offering free admission until 2024, so if you are interested in viewing this garden exhibit, as well as any other exhibit at the museum, it will be free of charge.
Friends, fellow Memphis firefighters honor the life & dedication of David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, fellow Memphis firefighters and friends in the cycling community paid tribute to Memphis firefighter, driver David Pleasant, one day after he was killed on duty while responding to a house call in South Memphis. "He was probably one of the best truck men that I...
How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
Here's how to take part in the contests at this year's Mid-South Fair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning for the annual contests: the Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest, and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Youth Talent Contest. The Youth Talent Contest includes two divisions, with cash prizes for...
Memphis Light, Gas and Water temporarily suspends residential disconnects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has temporarily suspended all disconnects for its residential customers. The company said it understands customers are struggling to cover their utility bill, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home. Customers who have received a cut-off notice can make payment arrangements...
'Citywide, it's a major issue' | New leader of Blight Authority of Memphis excited for revitalization efforts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a new leader with a new vision for tackling Memphis' decades old blight fight. Michael Harris is now executive director of the Blight Authority of Memphis. The organization acquires abandoned properties and eyesore lots for redevelopment. Harris laid out what he describes as bold and...
Traffic lights at Poplar and Kirby working normally again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Pkwy was slowed Thursday morning due to traffic light outages. Germantown Police Department said the traffic lights at the intersection were flashing red. As of 10:20 a.m., the department said the traffic light at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway was...
Elderly Memphis woman missing after getting into black SUV at senior center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for Katherine Rinehart, 95, who was dropped off by her caregiver at the front door of the Lucille McWherter Senior Center Friday morning for her daily activities. According to police, a witness saw Rinehart get into a black...
Help urgently needed | Memphis Animal Services offering 'name your own price' to adopt in August
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is in desperate need of adopters and fosters. So for the rest of August 2022, folks can name their own price to adopt. MAS said they do not have a single open dog kennel, and need people to help by adopting or fostering so they are not forced to euthanize healthy animals.
Memphis Police Department recruiting new officers at hiring expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to keep the community safe, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring fair on August 27. It's happening at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free parking at the Mud Island River Park parking garage.
Reward up to $25,000 offered in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered after a string of organized liquor store burglaries in the Memphis area this year. Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County said Thursday the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers raised the additional reward, which is in addition to the regular Crime Stoppers awards.
Support local growers and producers for National Farmers Market Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next week is National Farmers Market Week, and local farmers markets want to make sure Memphians know where their food is coming from. The Agricenter Farmers Market at Shelby Farms welcomes Mid-South farmers to sell their stock. From fresh produce to flowers, farmers can get direct support from the community.
5-year-old St. Jude cancer patient honored at FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many gear up for the first day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Wednesday, there's one event hosted by FedEx and St. Jude that is winning hearts. The 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony was held Wednesday, August 10 at TPC Southwind, honoring five-year-old St. Jude patient, Riley.
This Mid-South high school senior is taking her shot at the big time... literally
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — This 17-year-old Lewisburg High School Senior is taking her shot at becoming a national champion. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out how Desoto County rifle champion Bayleigh Francis in training for the big day. “I’m a member of the national honor Society at Lewisburg...
