ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Island Times

Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response

Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Person seriously injured in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Crews responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue. Police said one person had serious injuries. An NBC 10 News crew observed the Medical Examiner arrive on scene. No further information...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 1 passenger injured in Attleboro car crash

(WJAR) — A car crash on Friday evening left one person dead and a passenger injured in Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to the Attleboro fire chief, fire and police crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue at West Street. First responders discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Group breaks window to help three dogs in hot car

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It was over 90 degrees on Saturday in North Smithfield when a group of shoppers at Walmart said they spotted three dogs trapped in a hot car and stepped in to help. After waiting more than 10 minutes for the owner, they decided to...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island State Police#Nbc 10 News
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Turnto10.com

Providence man heartbroken after mother's urn is stolen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is heartbroken after an urn for his recently deceased mom was stolen. It was probably another porch thief, but this one took something very important. Denis G. Biron said it happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 4 p.m. on Wendell Street. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager

Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy