Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
Turnto10.com
Person seriously injured in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Crews responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue. Police said one person had serious injuries. An NBC 10 News crew observed the Medical Examiner arrive on scene. No further information...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence East Side burglaries, suspect faces similar charges in East Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a string of robberies in Providence, according to authorities. East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza told ABC 6 News that Kevin Cunha will be facing charges for the burglaries on the East Side. Rapoza said Cunha, who’s...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 1 passenger injured in Attleboro car crash
(WJAR) — A car crash on Friday evening left one person dead and a passenger injured in Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to the Attleboro fire chief, fire and police crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue at West Street. First responders discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree.
Turnto10.com
Providence police captain charged with assault for conduct during arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence police captain was charged with assault for slamming a suspect's head to the ground during an arrest in July that was caught on camera. Capt. Stephen Gencarella, 50, was arraigned Thursday in Providence District Court on a misdemeanor simple assault charge. A not...
Turnto10.com
Diocese leaders called on to release details on priest misconduct allegations
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A non-profit leader and a Boston-based lawyer are calling on the Diocese of Fall River and its bishop to release details about its investigation into a North Attleboro priest facing misconduct allegations. Father Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish was placed...
Turnto10.com
Group breaks window to help three dogs in hot car
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It was over 90 degrees on Saturday in North Smithfield when a group of shoppers at Walmart said they spotted three dogs trapped in a hot car and stepped in to help. After waiting more than 10 minutes for the owner, they decided to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
Block Island names retired state police veteran as next interim chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Walter “Chip” Anderson has been named Block Island’s interim police chief. Anderson will be taking over for Capt. Peter Chabot who has served as the interim chief since late June. Chabot will be returning to his role with state police. Anderson...
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Providence man heartbroken after mother's urn is stolen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is heartbroken after an urn for his recently deceased mom was stolen. It was probably another porch thief, but this one took something very important. Denis G. Biron said it happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 4 p.m. on Wendell Street. "The...
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
Driver cited in crash that killed beloved gardener
The driver who hit and killed an elderly woman in Providence over the weekend with his car has been cited, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
Woman dies after helping grandkids escape Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cardenas.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Comments / 2