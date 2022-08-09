ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 29

Noel
4d ago

Maybe look at your own abuse of power first. You can’t pick who you want to be a criminal. There are laws about that!

Reply(2)
25
fkbiden
4d ago

this is a Soros da. how do u look at the whole state and he's the only one that treats Tampa like LA. Tampax crime rates is up 127% since he took office. if he wants to b employed go to a blue state

Reply
11
Magaly M. McElmurry
4d ago

Why he doesn't fight the abuse of power by the Biden's / Obama administration? Oh, oh !!!! because $$$$$ and their POWER.

Reply
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Senate#State Attorney#Abuse Of Power#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hillsborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy