State College
Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location
A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
State College
Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
State College
Scenes from Ag Progress Days
Penn State’s Ag Progress Days continued into its second day on Wednesday, drawing thousands of people to the the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45 in Rock Springs for Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. Now in its 46th year, the three-day event features more than...
State College
Plans Resubmitted for Massive Warehouse at Benner Commerce Park
Plans for a massive fulfillment center warehouse at Benner Commerce Park are back on the table. Developer SunCap Property Group has resubmitted a land development plan for the 1-million-square-foot “fulfillment center warehouse” on a 103-acre site along Penntech Drive in Benner Township, according to Centre County and township officials.
State College
Penn State Football: Lasch Building Weight Room Expansion Slowed But Still Due for Completion Soon
Penn State football’s Lasch Building renovations and weight room expansion are slated to be completed soon, but according to head coach James Franklin, it might not quite be entirely done by the time the season starts. “We’re in the training room, which is really nice,” Franklin said after practice...
State College
Joined by Cappelletti and a Not-So-Old Nold, I Feel Better About Going Over the Hill
They say that misery loves company. And with my 70th birthday approaching on Saturday, I’ve been at risk for feeling miserable. Fortunately, I’ve found some support—my wife, whose age shall go unstated, and other wonderful people who are going over the hill along with me. John Cappelletti,...
State College
Photo Gallery: Penn State Quarterbacks Work At Wednesday Night Practice
Penn State football took the field yet again on Wednesday evening as the Nittany Lion sit less than a month from their season opener against Purdue and exactly a month away from their home opener against Ohio. While the media only gets to see bits and pieces of what takes...
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin Takes a New Approach to Managing Offensive Line Expectations
Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t minced words about the Nittany Lions’ offensive line this summer. While he hasn’t thrown the team’s most pivotal position group under the bus, Franklin certainly appears content to let their play do the talking, and the praise — or criticism — follow in its wake.
State College
Penn State Football: Running Back Caziah Holmes No Longer on Roster
Running back Caziah Holmes is no longer with Penn State football, as confirmed by a team official Saturday morning. The redshirt sophomore appeared at Nittany Lions’ practice as recently as Wednesday and participated in Media Day. After playing through his true freshman season, Holmes saw a decline in carries...
