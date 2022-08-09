ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location

A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Centre County Moves Back to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved up to the Centers for Disease Control’s medium community level for COVID-19 this week as reported new cases declined but hospitalizations linked to the virus increased, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. It’s just the second time in 10 weeks the county...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Scenes from Ag Progress Days

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days continued into its second day on Wednesday, drawing thousands of people to the the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45 in Rock Springs for Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. Now in its 46th year, the three-day event features more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Plans Resubmitted for Massive Warehouse at Benner Commerce Park

Plans for a massive fulfillment center warehouse at Benner Commerce Park are back on the table. Developer SunCap Property Group has resubmitted a land development plan for the 1-million-square-foot “fulfillment center warehouse” on a 103-acre site along Penntech Drive in Benner Township, according to Centre County and township officials.
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Running Back Caziah Holmes No Longer on Roster

Running back Caziah Holmes is no longer with Penn State football, as confirmed by a team official Saturday morning. The redshirt sophomore appeared at Nittany Lions’ practice as recently as Wednesday and participated in Media Day. After playing through his true freshman season, Holmes saw a decline in carries...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

