ktoo.org
Juneau police identify man who went missing off cruise ship
Juneau police have identified the crew member that went missing off a cruise ship in Juneau waters on Monday night. Police say it was a 31-year-old man from Tennessee named Lorenzo Anthony Holmes Jr. Police say he was an entertainer on Holland America’s Koningsdam, where he’d worked since May.
kinyradio.com
Sitka Police to hold National Night Out on August 27
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department will be holding National Night Out in the community on August 27 at Moller Field. National Night Out is a community-oriented celebration that aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. NNO was formed by the National Association of Town Watch Executive...
ktoo.org
Ironman Alaska athletes likely spent millions while they were in Juneau
Funny thing about people who subject themselves to swimming in 56-degree water, biking 112 miles in the rain and running a marathon on the same day: they grin as they talk about it. “It was wet all the way, pouring down, rain was pouring,” said Joseph Paray, a registered nurse...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
kinyradio.com
Recall paperwork filed against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers
Recall committee chair Becky Hunnicutt filed the petition with the Hoonah City Clerk on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put the recall question on the ballot.
NOTN 8-11 AM
NOTN 8-11 AM
ADOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich has provided an update on street access in the Valley, where the state and borough both have road projects underway. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered to put the question of recalling Mayor Gerald Byers on the ballot.
kinyradio.com
Mask wearing to remain optional in Juneau schools
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School District will continue to make masks optional for the upcoming school year. Juneau Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss spoke to masking during the school boards meeting Tuesday night. "Masks will remain optional for our operations," she said. "And so I want to just to...
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on old Alaska-Canada travel routes
The Chilkat Trail approaches Kusawa Lake in the Yukon Territory, where it connects with trails that ultimately lead to Dawson. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on old travel routes between northern Southeast Alaska and Canada. Through the lecture, Trails from Long...
kinyradio.com
Ketchikan educator named 'Teacher of Distinction' at SHI conference
Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell addresses the audience at SHI's Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Ketchikan teacher was honored with the 2022 “Teacher of Distinction” award by Sealaska Heritage Institute during its Culturally Responsive Education Conference. Teresa Dl’a Gwa T’awaa Varnell, a...
kinyradio.com
Boat trailer, truck end up underwater at North Douglas boat ramp
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The North Douglas ramp is open again after quick action to pull a boat trailer and the truck it was attached to out of the water. According to the Juneau Harbor Department, Melino’s Marine Services and Capital Towing responded on Friday morning, just as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby was getting ready to start.
kinyradio.com
Hoonah mayor casts tiebreaker on 'change of government' ordinance
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Voters in Hoonah will not be asked to decide on a change in the form of government. The Hoonah City Council voted 4-3 on Thursday night on an ordinance that would have sent a question on changing the municipality's form of government to the voters. The...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Huskies Open Gridiron Season at Anchorage’s Dimond High
Juneau Huskies senior Jarrel Williams throws a pass during practice at Thunder Mountain High School field on Tuesday. The Huskies open the prep season at Dimond on Saturday. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The defending Cook Inlet Conference champion and state runner-up Juneau Huskies football team starts the gridiron...
kinyradio.com
76th Golden North Salmon Derby kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing in the Golden North Salmon Derby gets underway today. Derby tickets can be validated at Aurora Basin, Auke Bay, Auke Nu Cove, Fisherman's Bend, Harris Harbor, the North Douglas Boat Ramp, Douglas Boat Harbor, and Tee Harbor. The official weigh-in station at Auke Bay was...
kinyradio.com
Blueprint Downtown to hold 'pop-up' event at Foodland on Saturday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blueprint Downtown, the long-term area plan for downtown Juneau, will hold a pop-up event Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Foodland. Foodland is located at 615 West Willoughby Ave. Copies of the public review draft of the plan will be available to...
kinyradio.com
Road upgrade projects, night work ongoing in Mendenhall Valley
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation is working to keep traffic moving through the area while road projects are completed in the Valley. The Alaska Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Secon, Inc., is working to repave Mendenhall Loop Road from the Egan Drive/Mendenhall Loop Road intersection to Trinity Drive. Project work includes minor structural improvements, replacement of a fish culvert, ADA improvements, traffic markings, and signage.
