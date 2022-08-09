Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
The Freeport Schools Summer Arts Academy goes around the world
Instruments blared and unique artwork was displayed as the Freeport School District hosted its annual Summer Festival of the Arts live in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The Freeport School District Summer Academy of the Arts, which was started more than 13 years ago, has consistently offered children...
bkreader.com
Linden Houses Hosts First Family Day Celebration Since 2019
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Linden Houses in east New York was finally able to host its annual Family Day celebration event. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and it brought out hundreds of residents of the Brooklyn development for a day of fun for the whole family.
longisland.com
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th
The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
Herald Community Newspapers
National Night Out returns to Freeport
Freeport residents turned out in force at Bishop Frank O. White Park to interact with first responders and celebrate the return of National Night Out on Aug. 2. More than 11,000 towns around the country annually participate in National Night Out to raise public awareness of the violence, gang activity, and crime that threaten local neighborhoods. The focus of this year's program was on anti-crime efforts that improve police-resident cooperation and community spirit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Meticulously Maintained Ranch In Centereach!
Large sunroom addition and oversized Master Bedroom & Master Bath. Central Air Conditioning. Private, fully fenced flat yard with paver patio. Within walking distance to schools, close to LIRR, parks, shops, restaurants and SB University. $499,000 | MLS #3412907. For more information click here.
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
Herald Community Newspapers
Conditions at the new Moxey Rigby warrant change
Though the exterior of the Moxey A. Rigby public housing complex is pleasantly airy, the inconvenient design of its grounds, and the sluggish pace of repairs after a fire followed by water damage in Sept. 2021, have contributed to tenant discontent. On one hand, the building has many advantages over...
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
NYC Health Department urges mask wearing, promotes feds’ free N95 locator
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene urged New Yorkers on Tuesday to continue wearing masks that protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), and shared a federal tool that helps people identify where they can get free ones. “New Yorkers: Keep wearing your masks! Higher-grade...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
longislandweekly.com
An Izakaya Moves Into Simon’s Restaurant Collection
The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya, a casual Japanese bar for hangout and snacks. After having successfully opened Keki Modern Cakes—the bakery that single-handedly brought the viral...
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
Comments / 0