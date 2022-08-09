Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Shark Swim event to raise money for Cedar Key School
Sails away! For the first time ever, On August 20th, Cedar Key residents will swim from the main island to Atsena Otie. The goal of the event is to raise money for the Cedar Key School playground and to bring awareness to shark conservation efforts in Florida. Michael Bobbitt will...
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville owes $765K to man after verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville owes a man who was severely injured while traveling on a sidewalk in downtown Gainesville a grand-total of $765,459.18 after a verdict. An Alachua County jury Wednesday awarded Doug Haugen, 66, the amount due to the city being found 100% responsible for...
mycbs4.com
GRU customer says she plans to bring her concerns to city utility advisory board meeting
This week, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) says, their returning utility deposits early, to help customers with their electric costs. One customer plans to bring her concerns to the city's utility advisory board meeting tomorrow. GRU says if you were late more than 3x within 12 months, and if you were...
mycbs4.com
Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County students head back to school
Alachua County, FL — Students across Alachua County headed back to school this Wednesday morning. "Today was pretty smooth. It was it felt smoother this year than it did last year. It was pretty quick drop off. It seemed well-organized. I was very comfortable. It was a good morning," Alachua County parent Amy Bickford said.
mycbs4.com
MCSO to host "Stop the Bleed" on Saturday, Aug. 13th
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) will be holding a free training event, Stop the Bleed, on Saturday, Aug. 13th. The Sheriff's Office says the event will be in their Multi-Purpose Room that is attached to the Jail Visitation Building, from 9am to 12pm. The event will be teaching people...
mycbs4.com
Vehicle reverses into a Marion County school bus
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash yesterday, Aug. 12th, involving a school bus in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was reversing out of a driveway at 12550 SW 66th St, while a Marion County School bus was traveling down the street.
mycbs4.com
UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'
The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jason Douglas, said.
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement working to find the suspects spreading antisemitism messages
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is continuing to investigate the plastic bags promoting antisemitism messages, found in several neighborhoods over the weekend. GPD Chief Inspector, Jamie Kurnick, says a resident reported observing a black sedan with occupants wearing black face masks. A Ring door camera captured a car driving through...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for a murder that happened outside Grace MarketPlace
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) made an arrest yesterday, Aug. 10th, for a death that happened in front of Grace MarketPlace. The police department says they responded a report on Friday, Aug. 5th, of a male victim found dead on the ground. Due to the circumstances around the victims death...
mycbs4.com
Lake City man arrested after traffic stop, police find multiple guns, drugs
LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department arrested a man Thursday evening for finding guns, drugs and multiple open containers of alcohol in the man's car. The man is 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon, whom officers say they initially pulled over for failing to make a complete stop in the area of NW Long Street.
