Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Shark Swim event to raise money for Cedar Key School

Sails away! For the first time ever, On August 20th, Cedar Key residents will swim from the main island to Atsena Otie. The goal of the event is to raise money for the Cedar Key School playground and to bring awareness to shark conservation efforts in Florida. Michael Bobbitt will...
CEDAR KEY, FL
mycbs4.com

Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time

For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Florida Government
mycbs4.com

Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County students head back to school

Alachua County, FL — Students across Alachua County headed back to school this Wednesday morning. "Today was pretty smooth. It was it felt smoother this year than it did last year. It was pretty quick drop off. It seemed well-organized. I was very comfortable. It was a good morning," Alachua County parent Amy Bickford said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

MCSO to host "Stop the Bleed" on Saturday, Aug. 13th

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) will be holding a free training event, Stop the Bleed, on Saturday, Aug. 13th. The Sheriff's Office says the event will be in their Multi-Purpose Room that is attached to the Jail Visitation Building, from 9am to 12pm. The event will be teaching people...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Vehicle reverses into a Marion County school bus

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash yesterday, Aug. 12th, involving a school bus in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was reversing out of a driveway at 12550 SW 66th St, while a Marion County School bus was traveling down the street.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'

The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jason Douglas, said.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Law enforcement working to find the suspects spreading antisemitism messages

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is continuing to investigate the plastic bags promoting antisemitism messages, found in several neighborhoods over the weekend. GPD Chief Inspector, Jamie Kurnick, says a resident reported observing a black sedan with occupants wearing black face masks. A Ring door camera captured a car driving through...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for a murder that happened outside Grace MarketPlace

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) made an arrest yesterday, Aug. 10th, for a death that happened in front of Grace MarketPlace. The police department says they responded a report on Friday, Aug. 5th, of a male victim found dead on the ground. Due to the circumstances around the victims death...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City man arrested after traffic stop, police find multiple guns, drugs

LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department arrested a man Thursday evening for finding guns, drugs and multiple open containers of alcohol in the man's car. The man is 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon, whom officers say they initially pulled over for failing to make a complete stop in the area of NW Long Street.
LAKE CITY, FL

