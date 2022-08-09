ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 7

Roberto
4d ago

Jim Mac, You should call and thank the mayors office for their contribution. Was the prep driving a older, red suburban with a sun faded roof? Possibly have a big dog in back? Was the pistol a Glock 19, 21? The time of the robberies would be helpful.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12. According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson late Thursday, Aug. 11. The Tucson Police Department said investigators believe impairment played a role in the accident. A man was also injured in the...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Hispanic#Native American#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on Tucson’s southwest side left one woman dead Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Shortly after 4 a.m.,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12. Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Ward 4 Update for August 2022

With school back in session, we are hearing reports from concerned citizens regarding speeding in school zones and increased traffic accidents. The Tucson Police Department does their best to patrol school zones and major intersections. It is the responsibility of each individual driver to follow traffic laws and obey speed limits. We encourage you to report all crimes to 911.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Milton Road closed because of crash on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash closed Milton Road on Tucson’s southwest side Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Milton Road was closed between...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy