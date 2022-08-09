ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
KRDO

CPW invites families to Western Heritage Day at Mueller State Park

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to invite you and your family to celebrate Native Americans who lived in the area, explorers, miners and homesteaders, and all the food, lifestyles, and cultures that made up the Old West at Mueller State Park's Western Heritage Day. CPW says...
KRDO

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film is celebrating its 35th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Throughout the month of August, Rocky Mountain Women's Film (RMWF) is celebrating its 35th birthday. RMWF has been showing films that " elevate the stories of women and others often unheard or unseen." The celebration will continue this weekend with Cinema in the Park. This...
KRDO

Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
KRDO

EVEN WARMER FRIDAY

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight. Morning lows will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies to end the work week with the hottest temps expected so far this week. Colorado Springs will soar into the low 90's and Pueblo to the eastern plains will inch near the 100° mark.
KRDO

Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
KRDO

Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
KRDO

Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
KRDO

Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
