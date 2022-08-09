Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
KRDO
New Instagram boutique joins growing list of businesses opening in Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs continues to see a boom with a growing number of businesses and apartment complexes going up. Selfie Bear Bear, an Instagram boutique, is one of 14 new businesses that have opened in Downtown Colorado Springs so far this year. Selfie Bear Bear...
KRDO
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering funding to train employees
EL PASO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering funding for businesses and non-profits to train employees in El Paso and Teller counties. The goal is to help employees grow their skills and hopefully keep them from leaving the workforce. The workforce center has 150 thousand dollars...
KRDO
Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
CPW invites families to Western Heritage Day at Mueller State Park
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to invite you and your family to celebrate Native Americans who lived in the area, explorers, miners and homesteaders, and all the food, lifestyles, and cultures that made up the Old West at Mueller State Park's Western Heritage Day. CPW says...
KRDO
Colorado U.S. Presidential Scholar recipient helps create art opportunities for the visually impaired
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., (KRDO) - A Colorado high school student was honored through multiple scholarships due to her work in making art accessible to everyone, including the visually impaired community. Rishika Kartik is the current president of the Colorado Tactile Art Club. Through that club, she's managed to create opportunities for...
KRDO
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film is celebrating its 35th birthday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Throughout the month of August, Rocky Mountain Women's Film (RMWF) is celebrating its 35th birthday. RMWF has been showing films that " elevate the stories of women and others often unheard or unseen." The celebration will continue this weekend with Cinema in the Park. This...
KRDO
Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
EVEN WARMER FRIDAY
TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight. Morning lows will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies to end the work week with the hottest temps expected so far this week. Colorado Springs will soar into the low 90's and Pueblo to the eastern plains will inch near the 100° mark.
KRDO
Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed temporarily
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks (EPCP) announced on their Twitter today that Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed next Thursday, August 18. EPCP says that the closure will be for some fire mitigation in the area. The closure starts at 7 a.m. and ends at...
KRDO
A house divided, the growing rift in the El Paso County GOP put on further display
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republicans in El Paso say there has been a growing rift between the El Paso County Republican Party leadership and the candidates running this November. It's a rift that is on further display as the two groups are intentionally holding competing events this Saturday...
KRDO
Dog gets new hairdo and chance at life thanks to Pueblo shelter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little dog, brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's (HSPPR) Pueblo shelter, has a reason is all clean and ready for his new life. According to the HSPPR, when Alfie was brought into the shelter his fur was severely mattered. His coat was covered in urine and feces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
KRDO
Construction on the Serpentine Roundabout in Manitou expected to cause traffic delays
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current Serpentine Roundabout in Manitou Springs will be removed and a new and improved one will be installed. The new one will meet current design standards and provide accommodations for a soon-to-be installed 10-foot multi-use trail. Beginning on Monday, August 15 construction operations will...
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s office holds flag-raising ceremony for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A flag raising ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was recently killed in the line of duty. The ceremony took place in front of the El Paso County Sherriff's Office. You can watch the...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
KRDO
New Life Church prepares for service to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New Life Church in Colorado Springs is preparing to hold the funeral of Deputy Andrew Peery, the El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty. Dep. Peery is one of two victims in a Security-Widefield shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 7.
KRDO
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for bank robberies across the state
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a string of bank robberies in the Denver metro area and Pueblo. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 46-year-old Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. These charges were in connection to four bank robberies that date back to 2020.
KRDO
Pueblo Police seek information on fuel thefts
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are seeking information on a number of gas thefts that have happened throughout the city. Police said that since the beginning of August, there have been seven reported incidents of vehicles having their gas tanks drilled out for fuel. Damage to the vehicles has...
KRDO
Pueblo Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a motorcycle theft
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are asking for help identifying a suspect in the theft of a motorcycle. The motorcycle is a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects please contact Officer Lee Medved at lmedved@pueblo.us or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.
Comments / 0