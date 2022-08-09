Read full article on original website
Jobs sector in life science across Triangle is hot due to innovation, talent, report says
RALEIGH – The Triangle’s life science, biotech, and biopharmaceutical sector is showing strength, as the sector continues to add jobs through the end of the second quarter of the year, a new report finds. According to the US Life Science Employment Pulse Report, life science employers posted 622,087...
Why NC? The Deutsche Bank story in North Carolina & its Cary campus
Editor’s note: This is the first in a new series about economic development in North Carolina called “Why NC?” The series is a colaborative effort of the NC TECH Association and Racepoint Global in partnership with WRAL TechWire. Why NC? Deutsche Bank. Founded in 1870, Deutsche Bank...
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
