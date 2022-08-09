MINNEAPOLIS -- The start of football season brings the return of that important topic: Concussions. There's a new test that was approved by the FDA in December that could change the game, and its creator is from Minneapolis.The test uses a camera to track each eye, as the patient watches a 220-second video, which is moving in a square motion around a screen.Dr. Uzma Samadani has been working on the EyeBOX for 10 years. It's the first approved minimally-invasive concussion diagnostic, doing what no other test can."He can follow my finger, but I'm not going to be able to detect...

