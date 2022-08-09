Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store
Workers at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis voted 55-5 to unionize, becoming the second store in the country to do so. “We are so absolutely excited,” said Sarah Beth Ryther, a union organizer and crew member at the store. “We’re also really excited to get the hard work started of bargaining and making our […] The post Minneapolis Trader Joe’s becomes country’s 2nd unionized store appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding
Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
mprnews.org
How Minnesota shaped mall culture
Minnesota is a big shaper of mall culture. Southdale was the first indoor mall in the country when it opened in Edina in 1956. Over the next decades, malls spread across suburbia, pulling crowds of shoppers from downtowns. Then, 30 years ago the Mall of America set the stage for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Attorney general's office sues pool contractor following WCCO investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation gets action. The Attorney General's office is now suing the pool contractor who took tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and didn't finish the work.The civil lawsuit filed Thursday alleges fraud and deception by Charles, or Charlie, Workman. WCCO first shared in June how families paid Workman and his company MN Crete Pools for a backyard pool. He took their money, then abandoned the job. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, the suit aims to compensate victims, and prevent Workman from doing this again.The families have one thing in common: they all paid Workman...
EyeBOX: Minneapolis neurosurgeon invents game-changing concussion test
MINNEAPOLIS -- The start of football season brings the return of that important topic: Concussions. There's a new test that was approved by the FDA in December that could change the game, and its creator is from Minneapolis.The test uses a camera to track each eye, as the patient watches a 220-second video, which is moving in a square motion around a screen.Dr. Uzma Samadani has been working on the EyeBOX for 10 years. It's the first approved minimally-invasive concussion diagnostic, doing what no other test can."He can follow my finger, but I'm not going to be able to detect...
fox9.com
Historic steamboat on Lake Minnetonka looking for new place to launch
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the land of 10,000 lakes, few are as popular as Lake Minnetonka. On a typical day, you'll find boats of all shapes and sizes, but recently, one of the most recognizable has been conspicuously absent. "She really is an icon for this community and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC26
Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Granite City Food & Brewery Sold
MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
hot967.fm
Mother Sues Walmart After Daughter Dies In Fire In MN Store Lot
(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman is suing Walmart after her daughter died in a fire in the store’s parking lot north of Minneapolis. Essie McKenzie accuses the retailer of negligence and wrongful death due to a lack of oversight. The suit claims Walmart has a policy that welcomes RV campers to stay overnight in their parking lots. The plaintiff’s daughter died in August 2019 when a fire spread from a recreational camper to a car where six-year-old Ty’rah White was inside. The victim’s nine-year-old sister was badly disfigured.
Comments / 0