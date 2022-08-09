Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Review: Global Pooled Prevalence of Tinnitus 14.4 Percent
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The pooled prevalence of any tinnitus is 14.4 percent, according to a review published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Neurology. Carlotta M. Jarach, from the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri in Milan, Italy, and colleagues conducted an umbrella review followed by a traditional systematic review to provide frequency estimates of tinnitus worldwide. A total of 113 eligible articles published between 1972 and 2021 were identified, and prevalence and incidence estimates from 83 and 12 articles were extracted, respectively.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
healio.com
Hypnotherapy, medical treatment reduces nausea in children with functional dyspepsia
Both hypnotherapy and medical treatment, in combination with psychological support, reduced symptoms of chronic nausea among pediatric patients with functional nausea and functional dyspepsia, according to research. “Treatment of [functional nausea] is challenging and generally based on empiric strategies because of the lack of published treatment trials on chronic nausea....
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Medical News Today
What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome
Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
PETS・
physiciansweekly.com
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
From Medications to Uterine Fibroid Embolization
In 2016, Rose Jackson* noticed that her menstrual flow was becoming heavier. At first, she did not experience any of the pain or cramping that usually signal the presence of fibroids. But eventually, her periods became prolonged, until one day she bled for almost one month—three weeks in succession with only one week off.
technologynetworks.com
Monoclonal Antibody Decreased Asthma Attacks in Urban Youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
Adipose tissue insulin resistance predicts the incidence of hypertension: The Hiroshima Study on Glucose Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases
We investigated the association of adipose tissue insulin resistance with blood pressure and hypertension incidence, comparing it with hepatic and skeletal muscle insulin resistance. The cross-sectional analysis included 6892 general health checkup examinees (mean age: 69.3 years; 51.3% women and 48.7% men) who had no cardiovascular disease. Of those, 3948 normotensive participants (mean age: 68.4 years; 54.8% women and 45.2% men) were enrolled in the retrospective cohort analysis. The adipose insulin resistance index (Adipo-IR) was calculated as the product of fasting serum insulin and free fatty acid levels. A high adipo-IR, high homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and low Matsuda index were indicated based on the optimal cutoff values in a receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Adipo-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.096, P"‰<"‰0.001), HOMA-IR (Î²"‰="‰0.052, P"‰<"‰0.001), and Matsuda index (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’0.055, P"‰<"‰0.001) were associated with systolic blood pressure in the cross-sectional analysis. Over a mean 5.3-year follow-up period, 1310 participants developed hypertension. A high adipo-IR (adjusted OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11"“1.51), but not HOMA-IR or Matsuda index, was significantly associated with the incidence of hypertension. Moreover, the combination of high adipo-IR with high HOMA-IR or low Matsuda index showed no higher odds of hypertension than a high adipo-IR alone. These results suggest that insulin resistance is associated with blood pressure control regardless of the tissue in which it occurs; however, the risk of hypertension is determined by insulin resistance in adipose tissue rather than in liver or muscle tissue.
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
Comments / 0