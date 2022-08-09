ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complete Care Presents Brick Police With Anniversary Cake

 4 days ago
Photo courtesy Complete Care

BRICK – Brick PD is celebrating their 50th anniversary as a department. Complete Care Shorrock Gardens & Complete Care Laurelton presented the Police Chief with a cake.

Pictured in the photo from left to right is: Shalom Ephrathi, Administrator CC Shorrock Gardens; Kelly McCloskey, Senior Marketer Complete Care; Mayor John Ducey; Chief James Riccio; Detective Tom Cooney; Amy Lubsen, CC Shorrock Garden Admission Director; Kristen Lockwood, CC Laurelton Admission Director; and Kayla Pace, CC Laurelton Marketing Director.

