Complete Care Presents Brick Police With Anniversary Cake
BRICK – Brick PD is celebrating their 50th anniversary as a department. Complete Care Shorrock Gardens & Complete Care Laurelton presented the Police Chief with a cake.
Pictured in the photo from left to right is: Shalom Ephrathi, Administrator CC Shorrock Gardens; Kelly McCloskey, Senior Marketer Complete Care; Mayor John Ducey; Chief James Riccio; Detective Tom Cooney; Amy Lubsen, CC Shorrock Garden Admission Director; Kristen Lockwood, CC Laurelton Admission Director; and Kayla Pace, CC Laurelton Marketing Director.
Comments / 0